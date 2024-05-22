Rajant Corporation: RAJANT AND AIRSYS.CLOUD PARTNERSHIP EXPANDS KINETIC MESH NETWORKING PRESENCE IN EMEA

Rajant Provides a Natural Complement to Airsys.Cloud Portfolio of Radio Communications

Malvern, Pennsylvania, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Airsys.Cloud, a leading provider of Group Communication as a Service (GCaaS). Operating in over 35 countries, Airsys.Cloud's agreement with Rajant represents Rajant's further investment in Europe. Airsys.Cloud's appointment as distributor enables them to introduce the world-leading Kinetic Mesh solution to their customers within industries such as Security, O&G, Construction, Utilities, Transport, and Logistics. This strategic alliance aims to revolutionize how deskless workforces operate, ensuring optimal efficiency and safety.

"We are excited to partner with Rajant to provide their 'connectivity' solution across the region, delivering business-critical private wireless networks to all those hard-to-reach places where safety and security are paramount", shares Neil Boxer, Airsys.Cloud's Managing Director. "This partnership will deliver a high throughput, highly secure, and low latency solution, ensuring your deskless workforce can work safely at optimal efficiency. We look forward to delivering enhanced connectivity solutions to our customers and partners."

Airsys.Cloud understands the challenges its customers and partners face with their existing networks, particularly regarding mission-critical connectivity and data transfer. This partnership with Rajant Corporation is Airsys.Cloud's response to these challenges. Leveraging Rajant Kinetic Mesh, Airsys.Cloud will provide a solution to these network infrastructure challenges. With Rajant technology, which is adaptable, scalable, and readily deployable. The pairing will equip customers and the partners that service them, a fully mobile network for voice, video, and data available today.

Rajant VP of Sales, EMEA Erich Smidt adds, "Rajant is pleased to add Airsys.Cloud as its latest distribution partner for the UK, Ireland, and mainland Europe. Airsys.Cloud has a strong history of providing business critical connectivity solutions in demanding environments through their established channel partners. We look forward to being a part of their portfolio to further enhance their solution offerings."

####

About Airsys.Cloud

Airsys.Cloud is a subscription-based SaaS offering providing GCaaS (Group Communication as a Service.) GCaaS provides enhanced connection, protection, and information for deskless workforces. For too long, the needs of the deskless worker have been overlooked, and so we've made it our mission to change the narrative. Representing 80% of the global workforce, deskless workers are the backbone of many industries. Yet, 60% of them are unsatisfied with the technology they're provided. We're here to bridge that gap. Airsys.Cloud is a trailblazer in the industry, powering an engaged, efficient, and safe deskless workforce. Our innovative solutions are trusted by over 100 satisfied customers, with more than 4,000 active licenses and 1,000+ protected lone workers. Our success is built on strong partnerships. With 40+ active channel partners, we've created a robust network that extends our reach and impact. But it's not just about numbers. It's about relationships. Our client engagement process ensures a comprehensive, consultative, and client-centric approach. Whether you require a complete end-to-end solution or a specialised point solution, Airsys.Cloud has the tools to align with your specific requirements. We're not just a provider; we're a partner in your success. Join us in revolutionising the deskless workforce and better Connect, Protect & Inform.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant and its family of products, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant's Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, energy, manufacturing and logistics, municipalities, agriculture and more, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.comor follow Rajant on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Attachment