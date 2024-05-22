Everfur Launches Fur-Forward Diagnostics Kit: Pioneering Pet Health Monitoring With Advanced Metabolomics

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Everfur announces the debut of its groundbreaking product: the Fur-Forward Diagnostics Kit. With just a sample of your pets' fur, Everfur analyzes their unique molecules to help determine fur quality, brain health, digestion, immunity, and potential disease risks. Inspired by the journey of Daisy, the beloved feline companion of Fayzan Chaudhry, CEO of Everfur and a PhD Candidate, this innovative solution redefines at-home pet healthcare with unparalleled convenience and precision.









Everfur's technology, rooted in advanced metabolomics, analyzes over 200 unique molecules within pets' fur, offering insights enabling pet owners to anticipate their furry friends' needs proactively. Metabolomics is the study of small molecules in living organisms, including amino acids, fatty acids, vitamins, and hormones, among other compounds. Everfur's proprietary approach leverages this science to provide comprehensive health assessments for dogs and cats.

The Fur-Forward Kit, designed for at-home use, simplifies the monitoring process with its user-friendly interface. Pet owners can simply collect a fur sample by cutting a small lock of fur, follow straightforward instructions, and receive comprehensive health insights. Leveraging AI technology, the kit assesses disease risks and monitors various health indicators, from arthritis detection to nutritional levels, ensuring proactive pet wellness management. Actionable recommendations are also provided post-testing to optimize pet health.

Chaudhry embarked on a mission to revolutionize pet diagnostics following Daisy's health challenges, collaborating with Dr. Shan Zhao, founder of Basepaws, pet DNA testing. The team developed a non-invasive solution that serves as a screening tool for traditional monitoring methods.

"Every pet owner understands the anxiety of vet visits and invasive procedures. Daisy's story inspired us to create a better way, thus Everfur was born," explains Chaudhry. "Our Fur-Forward Kit empowers pet owners to monitor their furry friends' health from the comfort of their home, without hassle."

With more than 6 million new cancer diagnoses made in dogs and cats each year, according to the National Cancer Institute, there was a need for a more proactive approach to monitoring pet health issues. Everfur's Fur-Forward Diagnostics Kit offers a timely response to these challenges, empowering pet owners to stay ahead of potential health issues and ensuring the well-being of their beloved companions.

Everfur stands at the forefront of innovative pet healthcare technology, committed to providing every furry companion with the care they deserve, while giving pet parents the peace of mind they seek.

*Disclaimer: Everfur is not a substitute for a veterinarian or for routine and/or emergency pet healthcare.

About Everfur

Everfur is a leading biotech company dedicated to improving pet health through innovative solutions in pet health testing. For more information, go to www.everfur.com.

