Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics Selected to Join DARPA's BRIDGES Consortium for Space Superiority

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in the advancement of ultrashort pulse laser technologies (USPL), today announced that it has been selected to join the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Bringing Classified Innovation to Defense and Government Systems (BRIDGES) Consortium. As a member of the consortium, Applied Energetics plans to develop and support innovations underway in the emerging and increasingly critical commercial "New Space" industry. DARPA selected Applied Energetics to be a member of the Consortium after reviewing the Company's proposal outlining its approach to collaborating with DARPA to develop new, pioneering methods and space-based technologies that may provide warfighters with disruptive Space Superiority options.

The BRIDGES Consortium is intended to mitigate the timelines that can potentially limit the ability of the Department of Defense (DoD) to rapidly procure and employ innovative technology to enable U.S. Space Superiority. The BRIDGES Consortium will sponsor Applied Energetics for a facility clearance and subsequently provide access to classified work areas and networks where the Company can perform classified work. Applied Energetics will also be invited to quarterly, in-person meetings to interact with government personnel at classified levels.

"We are excited to be selected by DARPA to help support the development of novel technologies for the Department of Defense," said Dr. Gregory Quarles, President, and CEO of Applied Energetics. "Being a member of the Consortium is recognition of the innovative technologies we have to offer and is expected to enhance our access to opportunities with new DoD customers."

For more information on the DARPA BRIDGES initiative visit https://www.darpa.mil/work-with-us/bringing-classified-innovation-to-defense-and-government-systems

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc., a leader in Advanced Optical Technologies and Ultrashort Pulse Directed Energy Solutions, utilizes patented, dual-use laser and optical technologies to advance critical industries, including defense, national security, biomedical and manufacturing. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy technology and related solutions for defense, security, commercial, and medical applications.

