Mittwoch, 22.05.2024
WKN: A14U3H | ISIN: FR0010131409 | Ticker-Symbol: 3WG
22.05.24
08:08 Uhr
Actusnews Wire
22.05.2024 | 16:23
Cyber Vision Day By WALLIX replay

Paris, May 22, 2024 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software developer and expert in identity and access management (IAM) and privileged access management (PAM), held Its 2024 Investor Day "Cyber Vision Day By WALLIX" on May 21, 2024.

A replay is available on WALLIX website: https://investors.wallix.com/en/documents/ in the "Presentation" section.

You can also access the replay of the webcast by clicking on the following link Cyber Vision Day By WALLIX.

Next publication: 2024 H1 revenue, July 18, 2024

ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX is a European cybersecurity software developer and world leader in the Identity and Access Management market. With a strategy based on innovation and agility, WALLIX's mission is to simplify cybersecurity for its clients worldwide. The WALLIX range of solutions is distributed by a network of over 300 resellers and integrators worldwide, and WALLIX supports nearly 3,000 organizations across more than 90 countries in securing their digital transformation.

The company is listed on Euronext (ALLIX). The founders and managers, as well as the investment structure Thierry Dassault Holding, are the historical reference shareholders.

OT.security by WALLIX is a brand dedicated to the security of digital access and identities in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations, as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.WALLIX.com | info@WALLIX.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investor Relations - Hélène de Watteville
+33 1 53 67 36 33 / wallix@actus.fr

Press Relations - Déborah Schwartz
+33 6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

