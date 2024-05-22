Frito-Lay North America: Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders With Doritos® Solid Black®

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Frito-Lay North America:

Jamila Trimel is mentoring Black girls in her community to be confident leaders of tomorrow.

Originally published in the Pepsico Foundation 2023 Impact Report

Jamila took a leap of faith when she left her corporate job to launch Ladies of Virtue Chicago, a nonprofit with a mission to empower Black girls to be confident, purpose-driven leaders through one-on-one and group mentorship, leadership development and mental health resources.

In 2023, the PepsiCo Foundation, in partnership with Doritos® SOLID BLACK®, provided resources and support to 16 Black Changemakers, including Jamila, who are guiding nonprofit organizations focused on driving culture and giving back to their communities.

Each participant received a $50,000 grant to further propel positive impact in their communities. With the support of the PepsiCo Foundation, Ladies of Virtue will be able to reach more girls and strengthen its infrastructure and programming. "I am a proud Black Changemaker," said Jamila, and with Ladies of Virtue, she is opening doors for the next generation of changemakers.

