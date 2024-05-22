Redde Northgate Plc - Change of Name

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

22 May 2024

ZIGUP plc

(the 'Company') (formerly Redde Northgate plc)

Change of name to ZIGUP plc

The Company today confirms its name has changed from Redde Northgate plc to ZIGUP plc following legal registration of the name change by the UK Companies Registry.

The Company's tradeable instrument display mnemonic on the London Stock Exchange is expected to change from REDD to ZIG before the start of trading on 23 May 2024. All other Company details including the ISIN, SEDOL, LEI and CUSIPs will remain unchanged.

Shareholders should note that their shareholdings will be unaffected by the change of name. Existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid for all purposes and no new share certificates will be issued.

Following the Company's General Meeting on 15 May 2024 where shareholders approved that the Company's registered name be changed to ZIGUP plc, the Company commenced the rebrand on Monday 20 May 2024. The rebrand will continue over the coming months across our physical and digital presence. There will be no change to our well-recognised operational brands which have significant market profile in their specialist areas. Further information can be found on the corporate website www.zigup.com .

The Company will report FY2024 full year results on Wednesday 10th July 2024.

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

The mobility landscape is changing, becoming ever more connected and ZIGUP uses its knowledge and expertise to guide customers through the transformation, whether that is more digitally connected solutions or supporting the transition to lower carbon mobility through providing EVs, charging solutions and consultancy.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, smarter - through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With our considerable scale and reach, ZIGUP's mission is to offer an imaginative, market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group seeks to achieve this through the delivery of its new strategic framework of Enable, Deliver and Grow.

ZIGUP supports its customers through a network and diversified fleet of approx. 130,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 700,000 managed vehicles, with over 175 branches across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 7,500 employees. We are a trusted partner to many of the leading insurance and leasing companies, blue chip corporates and a broad range of businesses across a diverse range of sectors. Our strength comes not only from our breadth of our award-winning solutions, but from our extensive network reach, our wealth of experience and continual focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience.

Further information regarding ZIGUP plc can be found on the Company's website: www.zigup.com