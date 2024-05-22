HealthJoy Celebrates 10 Years of Bringing Benefits to Life

Care navigation platform celebrates a decade of amplifying benefit strategies to help employers contain costs and improve health outcomes

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / HealthJoy, a care navigation platform that transforms healthcare outcomes by reimagining benefits, recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. With over $100M in fundraising to date, HealthJoy gives HR leaders, CFOs and benefit consultants the platform needed to contain costs and improve benefits utilization by guiding employees to affordable, high-quality care.

As healthcare costs continue to rise, employers find themselves under immense pressure to establish an effective healthcare cost containment strategy while also delivering valued benefits to retain talent.

HealthJoy helps employers confront long-term healthcare spend by connecting employees - no matter their current health status - to the right care, at the right time. As a result, high-cost claimants who activate HealthJoy experience 21% lower healthcare spend and employees with less complex needs have easy access to high-quality, affordable care.

"This is a special milestone in our journey to create an intuitive, connected experience that removes the complexity from being healthy and well," said Justin Holland, CEO and co-founder of HealthJoy. "Obviously, so much has changed over the past 10 years. Due to the hard work and dedication of our global team, we are in the strongest position we have ever been to support employers and benefits consultants."

During the past 10 years, HealthJoy has expanded its footprint by collaborating with over 300 benefits consultants and third-party administrators (TPAs) while partnering with global leaders in care delivery to provide the best possible cost and quality outcomes.

These partnerships fuel the platform's ability to leverage claims and pre-certification data to adapt to an employee's wants and needs and bundle an unbundled benefits strategy - providing a seamless experience.

"Justin and I are so thankful for the global HealthJoy team that helped us build and grow the company to what it is today. The team works tirelessly to bring together everything employees need to navigate their care journey," said Doug Morse-Schindler, President and co-founder of HealthJoy. "We are excited for what the next 10 years will bring. As healthcare costs continue to rise, we're committed to our mission of guiding employees to affordable, high-quality care options while helping employers contain costs."

HealthJoy provides in-depth care navigation to over 1,500 U.S. employers, supporting the management and delivery of world-class benefits to over a million members and dependents.

The company has garnered workplace awards for Inc.'s Fastest Growing Startups and Built In Chicago's Best Places to Work while growing globally to over 450 team members.

###

ABOUT HEALTHJOY

HealthJoy is a care navigation platform that helps more than 1,500 employers and their partners bring benefits strategies to life. The platform transforms healthcare outcomes by making it simple for employees to choose the highest-quality, most cost-effective care. This results in healthier employees and a healthier bottom line. To learn more, visit healthjoy.com.

Contact Information

Lynette Grinter

VP, Marketing at HealthJoy

lgrinter@healthjoy.com

(312) 804-4515

SOURCE: HealthJoy

View the original press release on newswire.com.