The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), ICR, Cravath, and CFGI, are pleased to announce a half-day event titled "NYSE's Roadmap to Wall Street: Considerations for a US Listing." The event, designed for corporate management teams, will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in London.

This exclusive event will bring together senior capital markets thought leaders to discuss US listing considerations for European companies. Corporate issuer attendees will gain valuable insights and have the opportunity to ask questions on various topics, including market trends, listing venues, audit, accounting, and legal considerations.

The event will feature a keynote fireside chat with Richard Tyrell, CEO of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO, "CoolCo"), who will share his experiences and insights on managing CoolCo's US listing process. Following the keynote, attendees will have the chance to network with industry professionals during a cocktail reception.

"This event provides a unique opportunity for European companies to learn about the benefits and considerations of listing on the US markets directly from industry experts," said Don Duffy, President, ICR.

The event agenda includes sessions on the strength of the US capital markets, the chronology of a US IPO, IPO readiness focusing on accounting and internal controls, listing venue considerations, and communications and investor engagement.

Capacity is limited. Click here to register for the event. For any questions or further information, please contact ICREvents@icrinc.com.

About ICR

