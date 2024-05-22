EQS-News: Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd / Key word(s): Annual Report

Mercedes-Benz Australia Pacific Pty. Ltd.: Annual Financial Report 2023 as of December 31, 2023



The Annual Financial Report 2023 as of December 31, 2023 of Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd. is available on: https://www.luxse.com/issuer/MercBenzAus/40301



This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.



This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd. and Mercedes-Benz Group. Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd. finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is fully owned by Mercedes-Benz Group Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG.



Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd

Finance and Treasury Solutions

44 Lexia Place, Mulgrave

Victoria 3170

Australia



Phone: +61 466 386 907

E-mail: mbaup-accounting@mercedes-benz.com



