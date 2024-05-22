Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Mit dieser Aktie könntest Du von der Cannabis-Legalisierungswelle profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.05.2024 | 17:06
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Proposed Return of Capital

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Proposed Return of Capital

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

The information communicated in this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation). The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Invesco Asset Management Limited acting as company secretary. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC

Proposed Return of Capital

The Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that the Board intends to bring forward proposals after the upcoming annual general meeting to offer shareholders an elective return of capital for up to 10 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

The Board is considering options for the structure of the return of capital, which may include an elective dividend. The pricing of the return of capital is expected to be at the prevailing NAV per share less 2.5 per cent., in order to defray the costs of such an exercise.

The Board will be writing to shareholders as soon as reasonably practical with further details.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole/Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Email:investmenttrusts@invesco.com

+44 (0) 20 7543 3559

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Email: will.ellis@invesco.com

+44 (0)20 7543 3500

22 May 2024

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.