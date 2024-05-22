PAPÉ GROUP: Papé Material Handling Opens State-of-the-Art Facility in Concord, California

CONCORD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Papé Material Handling is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Concord facility, which took place on May 8, 2024. The event was marked by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, a BBQ lunch for all guests, and tours of the state-of-the-art facility. This expansion represents a significant increase in service capacity and enhanced capabilities for handling larger equipment, as well as new support for the Concord community.

State-of-the-Art Papé Material Handling Facility in Concord, California

"Our new Concord location is a milestone in Papé Material Handling's commitment to providing top-tier service and solutions," said Chris Wetle, President of Papé Material Handling. "With this facility, we're not just expanding our physical footprint; we're elevating the standards of service in the material handling industry."

The facility boasts an impressive total drip line of 42,865 square feet, with canopies covering 12,115 square feet, and a spacious interior of 30,750 square feet. All racking, guard railing, tool room cage, Overhead Door products, and Hanel Lift provided by Engineered Products, a Papé Company. Increased service capacities include dual 5-ton cranes, larger doors to accommodate larger equipment, greater capacity for operations and storage, enhanced electrical infrastructure, and additional vertical height for future expansion. Designed to accommodate growth, the facility launched with 40 employees and aims to swiftly increase its workforce to 55.

The grand opening was honored by the presence of several local dignitaries, including the mayor and city council members, reflecting the community's support for this significant development. Papé Material Handling extends its gratitude to all who attended the grand opening and looks forward to serving the Concord community and beyond with its enhanced capabilities.

With over 85 years of experience, Papé is a fourth-generation family-owned and led business with a long tradition of success in the equipment business. Papé Material Handling prides itself on providing a wide selection of versatile equipment for warehousing, construction, and other material handling operations.

About Papé: Papé is the premier capital equipment provider in the West. For over 85 years, Papé has worked to maximize customers' uptime through top-quality equipment, convenient maintenance service, and consistent, quality customer service. This fourth-generation family-owned company is dedicated to providing customers with quality products and unmatched service. As the leading supplier of construction, logging, material handling, landscaping, trenching, and farm equipment, as well as semi-trucks and warehouse products, Papé makes good on providing customers with end-to-end solutions.

