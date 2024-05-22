Tron DAO

TRON DAO at DC Blockchain Summit



22-May-2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Geneva, Switzerland | May 22, 2024 09:34 AM Eastern Daylight Time Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2024 - TRON DAO , a leading innovator in blockchain technology, showcased its prowess as a Silver Sponsor at the prestigious DC Blockchain Summit held in Washington DC on May 15, 2024. This pivotal event gathered the most influential figures in blockchain and digital assets to engage with top policymakers and regulators, shaping the discourse on the future of blockchain technology. Engagement and Advocacy in the Capital The DC Blockchain Summit is renowned for its focus on connecting leaders within the blockchain space with key policymakers to advocate for the technology's potential and address regulatory challenges. As a Silver Sponsor, TRON DAO played a crucial role in these discussions, emphasizing the need for a regulatory framework that supports innovation and growth within the blockchain sector. Panel Discussion on Blockchain for Social Good Highlighting the conference was a panel discussion featuring Dave Uhryniak, Ecosystem Development Leader at TRON DAO, who spoke on the topic "Blockchain for Social Good" on May 15th from 3:20-3:40 PM. Moderated by Jackie Price, Marketing and Communications Advisor at The Digital Chamber, the discussion provided a platform to explore how blockchain technology can drive social impact globally. Dave Uhryniak began by defining "social good" to set the stage for the discussion. He then shared several use cases and stories of companies leveraging blockchain technology to enhance social welfare: Uhryniak emphasized the global impact of blockchain technology, steering the conversation away from US-centric political issues and focusing on how blockchain fulfills its original purpose of improving lives worldwide. Networking and Strategic Collaborations A significant aspect of the event was the successful networking opportunities with various projects and leaders in the blockchain community. These interactions fostered discussions about potential collaborations, reinforcing TRON DAO's strategic position within the global blockchain landscape. Future Commitments and Outlook Looking ahead, TRON DAO remains dedicated to playing a significant role in shaping the blockchain landscape through ongoing dialogue with policymakers and continued participation in key industry events. The insights gained and relationships forged at the DC Blockchain Summit will aid TRON DAO in its efforts to advance blockchain technology and advocate for policies that benefit the wider digital asset community. For more updates on TRON DAO's initiatives and future engagements, please follow our social media platforms and stay connected with the evolving blockchain ecosystem. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of May 2024, it has over 230.22 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 7.64 billion total transactions, and over $22.12 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Company Website https://trondao.org/



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



