Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

22 May 2024

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc has been notified that, on 21 May 2024, C.P. Freeman, a Non-executive Director of the Company, acquired 500 ordinary shares of £1 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £9.48 per share. Following this acquisition, Mr. Freeman is interested in 10,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.67% of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc Sally Gausden Company Secretary Telephone: +44 1323 431 200 Peterhouse Capital Limited Aquis Corporate Adviser Mark Anwyl Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name C.P. Freeman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director of Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc b) LEI 213800Y711C4P34MJN39 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of £1 each ISIN: GB0004495403 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 500 Ordinary Shares at £9.48 per share d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 21 May 2024 f) Place of the transaction Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.