La Rochelle, May 22, 2024 (05:40 p.m. CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), a French scientific research laboratory specializing in the development and marketing of dietary supplements to prevent and combat the metabolic disorders that cause cardiovascular disease, announces the launch of its e-commerce site for the commercial roll-out of Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol, on schedule. Already available to pharmacies and their wholesalers/distributors, Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol is now also available, as of May 22, on the http://www.valbiotis-healthcare.com/ website. Through its e-commerce site, Valbiotis aims to make its innovative products accessible to all. Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol is sold in pillboxes in pharmacies, and in doypacks on the e-commerce site, starting at €39.95 per month of supplementation. The e-commerce site also offers exclusive over-the-counter sales of the Valbiotis®PLUS range of natural dietary supplements, addressing health problems commonly associated with hypercholesterolemia and meeting the needs of patient-consumers. Six initial food supplements are already available online: Omega 3, Vitamin D3, Antioxidant, Weight Management, Muscle Comfort, Sleep. This latest step completes the commercial launch of Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol, a dietary supplement composed exclusively of Lipidrive® (ex-TOTUM•070), a patented active substance of 100% natural origin for the management of mild to moderate hypercholesterolemia. It is accompanied by a digital marketing strategy aimed directly at patient-consumers. At the same time, an in-house team of 16 Medical Promotion Officers (MPOs) was deployed in early April, charged with promoting Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol to healthcare professionals (general practitioners, nutritionists and pharmacists). This experienced team, covering high-potential geographical areas in France, will be expanded to 32 MPOs in the medium term.

Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol, a non-drug solution with a high level of scientific evidence Lipidrive®, the active ingredient in Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol, is one of four patented active ingredients in the Company's portfolio, alongside TOTUM•63 (prediabetes/early stages of type 2 diabetes), TOTUM•854 (blood pressure) and TOTUM•448 (hepatic steatosis). Lipidrive® has been the subject of two clinical efficacy studies (HEART and OLALIP) designed to meet the highest standards. The launch of Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol, the Company's first product to be marketed, will be followed by further market launches in France, starting with TOTUM•854, still scheduled for 2025. About Valbiotis Valbiotis is a French scientific research laboratory specializing in the development and marketing of dietary supplements to prevent and combat the metabolic disorders that cause cardiovascular disease. Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, relying on a multi-target strategy enabled by the use of plant-based terrestrial and marine resources. Internationally, Valbiotis' products are the subject of licensing agreements with global and regional health and nutrition players. In France, Valbiotis is responsible for marketing its own products. Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France - Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) - and a subsidiary in Quebec City (Canada). Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company. For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com Contacts Corporate Communication / Valbiotis +33 5 46 28 62 58 media@valbiotis.com Media Relations / Agence Monet

