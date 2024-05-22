InfusionPoints, LLC: InfusionPoints XBU40 Accelerates DoD IL4 Provisional Authorization for CoachMePlus and TIAG in Support of the U.S. Army's Adoption of the Warrior Performance Platform

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / InfusionPoints, LLC, announced today that it has leveraged InfusionPoints' XBU40 to achieve a DoD IL4 Provisional Authorization (PA) for the CoachMePlus and TIAG Warrior Performance Platform (WP2) in support of the Army Applications Laboratory's (AAL) Holistic Health and Fitness Management System (H2FMS). XBU40 provides an automated platform on AWS using cloud native services combined with InfusionPoints' VNSOC360° managed services to provide a complete solution to achieve a DoD PA while reducing the preparation time and expense. Last year, through the adoption of XBU40, InfusionPoints, CoachMePlus, and TIAG successfully completed an IL4 audit conducted by A-LIGN, an A2LA Accredited 3PAO, and were subsequently issued a DoD PA.

InfusionPoints XBU40 Accelerates DoD IL4 Provisional Authorization for CoachMePlus and TIAG





Senior Army leaders requested a solution from AAL to effectively track and consolidate Soldier health and fitness data as part of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program, leading to AAL's selection of the WP2 platform. WP2 is designed to assist Soldiers in achieving comprehensive health and fitness goals while providing Army leaders with crucial information to enhance Soldier readiness and well-being across the entire force.

Teo Balbach, CEO of CoachMePlus, stated, "We're excited to support leaders in making smarter, data driven decisions in Soldier training and performance to positively impact the men and women of our armed forces."

CoachMePlus and TIAG were actively searching for a secure and DoD compliant platform for their software to facilitate delivery of WP2 to the U.S. Army. They encountered various obstacles, including a limited team size and lack of familiarity with the DoD cloud authorization process. Through the AWS GSCA program, InfusionPoints was introduced to TIAG and CoachMePlus as a skilled and dedicated partner to help prepare for DoD authorization. With InfusionPoints' support, CoachMePlus and TIAG rapidly integrated WP2 into InfusionPoints' managed PaaS in AWS GovCloud, XBU40, to expedite time to authorization, achieving both a DoD IL4 PA from DISA and an Interim Authority to Test (IATT) from the Army in March 2024.

"As an AWS Software and Services partner, we were familiar with the AWS Global Security and Compliance Acceleration (GSCA) Program," says Jake Repanshek, TIAG Executive Director of Solutions & Technology. "Through the introductions made by the AWS GSCA team, we identified InfusionPoints as a perfect fit for our compliance automation needs, and it has been a match made in heaven."

"We leveraged all of our past experience to help guide CoachMePlus through the IL4 PA process," said Jackson Gorman, XBU40 Product Lead. He also mentioned, "while typical timelines to achieve a DoD PA average around eighteen to twenty-four months, the team navigated the complexities of the process to complete a Readiness and Security assessment and achieve the DoD PA in only fourteen months."

About InfusionPoints' XBU40 and WP2:

https://infusionpoints.com/xbu40

https://coachmeplus.com/customers/military-tactical

https://wp2ready.com

Contact?Information??

Website:??https://www.infusionpoints.com?

Phone:??336.990.0252

Contact Information

Felisha Daemer

VP of Public Sector

felisha.daemer@infusionpoints.com

3369900252

SOURCE: InfusionPoints

View the original press release on newswire.com.