Pepper and CAI Software, LLC Forge Strategic Partnership to Help Independent Food Producers and Distributors Accelerate Growth

LINCOLN, RI / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Pepper, a complete eCommerce solution for food distributors, and CAI Software, LLC, ("CAI" or "CAI Software"), an integrated software and technology solutions for mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), eCommerce EDI (electronic data interchange), and warehouse management software (WMS), today announced a strategic partnership to provide enhanced payment, online ordering, and tracking for food producers and distributions with Pepper's eCommerce platform and CAI's Food Connex and Seasoft ERP platforms.

The alliance between Pepper and CAI creates seamless interactions between the systems and enables deeper visibility into data across critical operational systems. Combining processes between order entry and payment empowers both companies' customers to optimize their business.

Bowie Cheung, Founder and CEO of Pepper, stated, "The seamless integration of CAI's ERP solutions with our platform is a testament to our commitment to providing reliable, efficient, and innovative solutions. We are excited about the ongoing collaboration, as it opens up myriad opportunities for CAI customers to maximize the benefits of Pepper's offerings and vice versa."

"The addition of Pepper to our integrations is an exciting one, as it brings new depth to the potential our customers can reach using our software," says CAI CEO, Brian Rigney. "We are laser-focused on providing powerful solutions that empower food companies to transform their business operations so they can offer their customers a more seamless experience."

"Captain Marden's Seafoods has been a staple in the seafood industry for nearly 70 years, which means we have had to evolve how we leverage technology to stay relevant," says Kim Marden, a third-generation leader of the wholesale & retail businesses. He continues, "Having partners like Seasoft and Pepper that work cohesively together has allowed us to reduce our tech stack, stop having to do double-entry, and ensures customers place more accurate orders."

The collaboration between CAI and Pepper helps ensure that independent distributors deliver a best-in-class online ordering platform to the customers they serve.

