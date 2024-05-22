Report from Annual General Meeting 2024 of Minesto AB

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Minesto AB was held today, May 22, 2024, at Hotel Riverton at Badhusgatan 26 in Gothenburg. Chairman of the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") was Eric Ehrencrona from MAQS Advokatbyrå.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the AGM:

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet for the company and the group

The AGM resolved to adopt the presented income statement and balance sheet for the company and the group.

Allocation of results

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal in the annual report, that no dividends be paid for the financial year 2023 and that available profits are carried over to the new balance sheet.

Discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to discharge all individuals who had served as board members or CEO during 2023 from liability for the financial year of 2023.

Directors of the board and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Martin Edlund, Joel Lybert, Göran Linder, Jonas Millqvist and Git Sturesjö Adolfsson as board members. As deputy board member the AGM resolved to re-elect Andreas Gunnarsson. Jonas Millqvist was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors.

The AGM resolved to elect Grant Thornton Sweden AB (Grant Thornton) as the company's auditor, who has informed that Grant Thornton has appointed Victor Cukierman as principal auditor.

Remuneration to the board of directors and the auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration to the board shall be paid with four price base amounts to the chairman and with two price base amounts to each of the other board members not employed by the company. The price base amount per 2024 shall be applied. It was further resolved that no fees be paid to the board of directors' remuneration committee and audit committee.

Furthermore, the AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that fees to the auditor shall be paid according to invoices approved by the company.

Principles for the nomination committee

The AGM resolved to adopt the nomination committee's proposed principles for the nomination committee, which correspond to the previous year's principles.

The complete proposal of the nominations committee is available on the company's website, www.minesto.com .

Authorization for the board of directors to issue shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors to resolve, on one or several occasions, on issue of shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles during the time until the next AGM.

The complete proposal of the board of directors is available on the website of the company, www.minesto.com.

Adoption of new articles of association

The AGM resolved to adopt new articles of association in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to enable the board of directors to resolve that the general meeting can be held digitally.

The complete proposal of the board of directors is available on the website of the company, www.minesto.com.

