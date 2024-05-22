BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Results of AGM
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
% of Available voting rights*
Resolution 1
13,051,187
99.93
8,513
0.07
13,059,700
44.35
18,256
Resolution 2
12,959,094
99.49
65,873
0.51
13,024,967
44.23
52,989
Resolution 3
13,029,098
99.77
30,602
0.23
13,059,700
44.35
18,256
Resolution 4
12,861,229
98.59
183,734
1.41
13,044,963
44.30
32,993
Resolution 5
12,862,823
98.86
148,400
1.14
13,011,223
44.18
66,733
Resolution 6
12,864,806
98.87
147,028
1.13
13,011,834
44.18
66,122
Resolution 7
12,878,909
98.89
144,927
1.11
13,023,836
44.23
54,120
Resolution 8
12,991,146
99.79
27,884
0.21
13,019,030
44.21
58,926
Resolution 9
13,033,676
99.86
17,996
0.14
13,051,672
44.32
26,284
Resolution 10
12,929,855
99.03
126,669
0.97
13,056,524
44.34
21,432
Resolution 11
13,036,531
99.82
22,919
0.18
13,059,450
44.35
18,506
Resolution 12
13,012,700
99.65
45,461
0.35
13,058,161
44.34
19,795
Resolution 13
13,029,271
99.77
30,429
0.23
13,059,700
44.35
18,256
*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 29,448,641
Date: 22 May 2024