BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For & Discretionary





%



Votes

Against





%



Votes Total % of Available voting rights*



Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 13,051,187 99.93 8,513 0.07 13,059,700 44.35 18,256 Resolution 2 12,959,094 99.49 65,873 0.51 13,024,967 44.23 52,989 Resolution 3 13,029,098 99.77 30,602 0.23 13,059,700 44.35 18,256 Resolution 4 12,861,229 98.59 183,734 1.41 13,044,963 44.30 32,993 Resolution 5 12,862,823 98.86 148,400 1.14 13,011,223 44.18 66,733 Resolution 6 12,864,806 98.87 147,028 1.13 13,011,834 44.18 66,122 Resolution 7 12,878,909 98.89 144,927 1.11 13,023,836 44.23 54,120 Resolution 8 12,991,146 99.79 27,884 0.21 13,019,030 44.21 58,926 Resolution 9 13,033,676 99.86 17,996 0.14 13,051,672 44.32 26,284 Resolution 10 12,929,855 99.03 126,669 0.97 13,056,524 44.34 21,432 Resolution 11 13,036,531 99.82 22,919 0.18 13,059,450 44.35 18,506 Resolution 12 13,012,700 99.65 45,461 0.35 13,058,161 44.34 19,795 Resolution 13 13,029,271 99.77 30,429 0.23 13,059,700 44.35 18,256

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 29,448,641

Date: 22 May 2024