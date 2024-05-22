Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024
PR Newswire
22.05.2024 | 17:54
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:


Votes
For & Discretionary




%



Votes
Against




%



Votes Total

% of Available voting rights*



Votes
Withheld

Resolution 1

13,051,187

99.93

8,513

0.07

13,059,700

44.35

18,256

Resolution 2

12,959,094

99.49

65,873

0.51

13,024,967

44.23

52,989

Resolution 3

13,029,098

99.77

30,602

0.23

13,059,700

44.35

18,256

Resolution 4

12,861,229

98.59

183,734

1.41

13,044,963

44.30

32,993

Resolution 5

12,862,823

98.86

148,400

1.14

13,011,223

44.18

66,733

Resolution 6

12,864,806

98.87

147,028

1.13

13,011,834

44.18

66,122

Resolution 7

12,878,909

98.89

144,927

1.11

13,023,836

44.23

54,120

Resolution 8

12,991,146

99.79

27,884

0.21

13,019,030

44.21

58,926

Resolution 9

13,033,676

99.86

17,996

0.14

13,051,672

44.32

26,284

Resolution 10

12,929,855

99.03

126,669

0.97

13,056,524

44.34

21,432

Resolution 11

13,036,531

99.82

22,919

0.18

13,059,450

44.35

18,506

Resolution 12

13,012,700

99.65

45,461

0.35

13,058,161

44.34

19,795

Resolution 13

13,029,271

99.77

30,429

0.23

13,059,700

44.35

18,256

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 29,448,641

Date: 22 May 2024


