SOITEC: Soitec and Tokai Carbon enter into a strategic partnership to develop polycrystalline silicon carbide substrates for Soitec SmartSiCTM wafers

Bernin (France) and Tokyo (Japan), 22 May 2024 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and manufacture of innovative semiconductor materials, and Tokai Carbon (TSE, Tokyo), a comprehensive manufacturer of carbon and graphite products, have entered into a strategic partnership for the development and supply of polycrystalline silicon carbide substrates specifically designed for Soitec SmartSiCTM wafers.



Silicon carbide is a disruptive compound semiconductor and SmartSiCTM engineered substrates accelerate the adoption of silicon carbide for electric mobility, industrial and smart grid applications by delivering superior manufacturing and cost efficiencies with an improved environmental footprint.

Under this partnership, which will see Tokai Carbon supply 150mm and 200mm poly-SiC wafers to Soitec, the two companies are harnessing their advanced R&D capabilities to enhance the SmartSiCTM ecosystem. Tokai Carbon's advanced technology and manufacturing capacity in polycrystalline silicon carbide (polySiC) combined with the right to use Soitec specifications for polySiC coarse wafers compliant with Soitec SmartSiCTM is expected to make a strategic contribution to the global ramp-up of SmartSiCTM wafer production.

Cyril Menon, Chief Operations Officer of Soitec, stated: "This partnership with Tokai marks yet another key step in the ramp-up of Soitec's SmartSiC technology to address fast-growing markets such as electric mobility and industrial electrification. Tokai's top quality SiC products and R&D capabilities, combined with Soitec's innovative SmartSiC technology, can help to accelerate global adoption of electric mobility and other SiC technologies. This is an important milestone in terms of perception and value creation for the SmartSiC ecosystem."

Hajime Nagasaka, CEO of Tokai Carbon, commented. "The polycrystalline SiC substrate to be supplied to Soitec is a strategic product in our solid SiC product series. We are pleased to see our long years of research and development come to fruition in this way, and we have high expectations for this product in the SiC semiconductor market, which is expected to expand significantly in the future. The partnership with Soitec is also very meaningful in terms of contributing to the realization of a sustainable society."

About Tokai Carbon

Tokai Carbon has led the industry in Japan and has globally expanded its business to offer that quality for more than 100 years. Tokai Carbon has six business segments, including its mainstay Carbon Black used in automobile tires, and manufacturing and sales sites based in Europe, North America, and Asia (11 countries). The strength of the Fine Carbon business company is in the high-quality carbon, graphite and SiC products to serve the semi-conductor value chain. With its world top class SiC production capacity and technology, Tokai Carbon succeeded in developing Polycrystalline SiC substrates that are optimized to SmartSiCTM.

