Analog Devices, Inc.: Analog Devices Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $2.16 billion, above the midpoint of our outlook

Operating cash flow of $4.3 billion and free cash flow of $3.1 billion on a trailing twelve-month basis

Returned over $675 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases in the second quarter

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a global semiconductor leader, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2024, which ended May 4, 2024.

"ADI delivered second quarter revenue above the midpoint of our outlook, despite continued macro and inventory headwinds. Further, the strength and resiliency of our business model, coupled with disciplined cost control, enabled us to achieve profitability and earnings per share above the high-end of our outlook," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair. "We believe inventory rationalization across our broad customer base is stabilizing, clearing a path for us to return to sequential growth in the third quarter. This, coupled with improving new orders, gives us optimism that we are at the beginning of a cyclical recovery."

Roche continued, "The continued proliferation of the Intelligent Edge presents ADI with numerous concurrent secular growth vectors. AI, where we have been increasing our investments, is expected to accelerate these trends as it increasingly extends from centralized applications in data centers to a myriad of applications at the physical edge. As a leader of real-world data creation, processing, and connectivity, our solutions are becoming increasingly important to customers in the AI-driven era. As such, my confidence in ADI's ability to drive long term value for all stakeholders remains resolute."

Performance for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024

Results Summary (1)









(in millions, except per-share amounts and percentages)























Three Months Ended

May 4, 2024

Apr. 29, 2023

Change Revenue $ 2,159

$ 3,263

(34) % Gross margin $ 1,180

$ 2,145

(45) % Gross margin percentage 54.7 %

65.7 %

(1,100 bps) Operating income $ 386

$ 1,128

(66) % Operating margin 17.9 %

34.6 %

(1,670 bps) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61

$ 1.92

(68) %











Adjusted Results (2)









Adjusted gross margin $ 1,440

$ 2,404

(40) % Adjusted gross margin percentage 66.7 %

73.7 %

(700 bps) Adjusted operating income $ 842

$ 1,671

(50) % Adjusted operating margin 39.0 %

51.2 %

(1,220 bps) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.40

$ 2.83

(51) %

















Three Months

Ended

Trailing Twelve

Months Cash Generation



May 4, 2024

May 4, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 808

$ 4,276 % of revenue



37 %

41 % Capital expenditures



$ (188)

$ (1,212) Free cash flow(2)



$ 620

$ 3,064 % of revenue



29 %

29 %

















Three Months

Ended

Trailing Twelve

Months Cash Return



May 4, 2024

May 4, 2024 Dividend paid



$ (456)

$ (1,741) Stock repurchases



(222)

(1,559) Total cash returned



$ (678)

$ (3,300)











(1) The sum and/or computation of the individual amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, we are forecasting revenue of $2.27 billion, +/- $100 million. At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margin of approximately 20.1%, +/-200 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 40.0%, +/-100 bps. We are planning for reported EPS to be $0.71, +/- $0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $1.50, +/- $0.10.

Our third quarter fiscal 2024 outlook is based on current expectations and actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed at the end of this release. These statements supersede all prior statements regarding our business outlook set forth in prior ADI news releases, and ADI disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The adjusted results and adjusted anticipated results above are financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Dividend Payment

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 17, 2024 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2024.

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 10:00 am ET

ADI will host a conference call to discuss our second quarter fiscal 2024 results and short-term outlook today, beginning at 10:00 am ET. Investors may join via webcast, accessible at investor.analog.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternative to, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP measures have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's use of non-GAAP measures, and the underlying methodology when including or excluding certain items, is not necessarily an indication of the results of operations that may be expected in the future, or that the Company will not, in fact, record such items in future periods. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's operating performance from continuing operations against past periods and to budget and allocate resources in future periods. These non-GAAP measures also assist management in evaluating the Company's core business and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures as primary performance measurements when communicating with analysts and investors regarding the Company's earnings results and outlook and believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors because it provides investors with the operating results that management uses to manage the Company and enables investors and analysts to evaluate the Company's core business. Management also believes that free cash flow, a non-GAAP liquidity measure, is useful both internally and to investors because it provides information about the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures that is then available to repay debt obligations, make investments and fund acquisitions, and for certain other activities.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by ADI in this release include: adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating expenses percentage, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted nonoperating expense (income), adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow, and free cash flow revenue percentage.

Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding certain acquisition related expenses1, which are described further below. Adjusted gross margin percentage represents adjusted gross margin divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, and special charges, net3, which are described further below. Adjusted operating expenses percentage represents adjusted operating expenses divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, and special charges, net3, which are described further below. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) is defined as nonoperating expense (income), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, which is described further below.

Adjusted income before income taxes is defined as income before income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, and special charges, net3, which are described further below.

Adjusted provision for income taxes is defined as provision for income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding tax related items4, which are described further below. Adjusted tax rate represents adjusted provision for income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as diluted EPS, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, acquisition related transaction costs2, special charges, net3, and tax related items4, which are described further below.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, less additions to property, plant and equipment, net. Free cash flow revenue percentage represents free cash flow divided by revenue.

1Acquisition Related Expenses: Expenses incurred as a result of current and prior period acquisitions and primarily include expenses associated with the fair value adjustments to debt, inventory, property, plant and equipment and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, which include acquired intangibles such as purchased technology and customer relationships. Expenses also include fair value adjustments associated with the replacement of share-based awards related to the Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Maxim) acquisition. We excluded these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to specific transactions and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance.

2Acquisition Related Transaction Costs: Costs directly related to the Maxim acquisition, including legal, accounting and other professional fees as well as integration-related costs. We excluded these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to a specific transaction and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance.

3Special Charges, net: Expenses, net, incurred as part of the integration of Maxim, in connection with facility closures, consolidation of manufacturing facilities, severance, other accelerated stock-based compensation expense and other cost reduction efforts or reorganizational initiatives. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP measures because apart from ongoing expense savings as a result of such items, these expenses have no direct correlation to the operation of our business in the future.

4Tax Related Items: Income tax effect of the non-GAAP items discussed above and certain other income tax benefits associated with prior periods. We excluded the income tax effect of these tax related items from our non-GAAP measures because they are not associated with the tax expense on our current operating results.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY23 and approximately 26,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, our statements regarding financial performance; customer inventory rationalization; economic uncertainty, demand, business cycles, and supply chains; capital expenditures and investments; expected revenue, operating margin, nonoperating expenses, tax rate, earnings per share, and other financial results; expected market and technology trends and acceleration of those trends; market size, market share gains, market position, and growth opportunities; expected product solutions, offerings, technologies, capabilities, and applications, including those that may incorporate, or be based upon, software or artificial intelligence technology; the value and importance of, and other benefits related to, our product solutions, offerings, and technologies to our customers, including product solutions, offerings, and technologies that may incorporate, or be based upon, software or artificial intelligence technology; future dividends and share repurchases; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: economic, political, legal and regulatory uncertainty or conflicts; changes in demand for semiconductor products; manufacturing delays, product and raw materials availability and supply chain disruptions; products that may be diverted from our authorized distribution channels; changes in export classifications, import and export regulations or duties and tariffs; our development of technologies and research and development investments; our future liquidity, capital needs and capital expenditures; our ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; risks related to acquisitions or other strategic transactions; security breaches or other cyber incidents; adverse results in litigation matters; reputational damage; changes in our estimates of our expected tax rates based on current tax law; risks related to our indebtedness; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures related to integrating Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.; the discretion of our Board of Directors to declare dividends and our ability to pay dividends in the future; factors impacting our ability to repurchase shares; and uncertainty as to the long-term value of our common stock. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Analog Devices and the Analog Devices logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Analog Devices, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 4, 2024

Apr. 29, 2023

May 4, 2024

Apr. 29, 2023 Revenue $ 2,159,039

$ 3,262,930

$ 4,671,743

$ 6,512,560 Cost of sales 979,004

1,118,384

2,017,767

2,243,673 Gross margin 1,180,035

2,144,546

2,653,976

4,268,887 Operating expenses:













Research and development 354,862

415,754

746,289

829,849 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 244,129

324,251

534,207

650,535 Amortization of intangibles 188,944

253,021

379,276

506,163 Special charges, net 5,977

23,136

22,117

23,136 Total operating expenses 793,912

1,016,162

1,681,889

2,009,683 Operating income 386,123

1,128,384

972,087

2,259,204 Nonoperating expense (income):













Interest expense 77,103

63,252

154,244

123,705 Interest income (15,269)

(12,575)

(24,438)

(23,404) Other, net (314)

(10,216)

4,260

(2,493) Total nonoperating expense (income) 61,520

40,461

134,066

97,808 Income before income taxes 324,603

1,087,923

838,021

2,161,396 Provision for income taxes 22,361

110,267

73,052

222,266 Net income $ 302,242

$ 977,656

$ 764,969

$ 1,939,130















Shares used to compute earnings per common share - basic 496,130

504,715

495,947

505,918 Shares used to compute earnings per common share - diluted 498,533

508,725

498,637

509,955















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.61

$ 1.94

$ 1.54

$ 3.83 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.61

$ 1.92

$ 1.53

$ 3.80

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)



May 4, 2024

Oct. 28, 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 2,363,812

$ 958,061 Accounts receivable 1,004,628

1,469,734 Inventories 1,479,081

1,642,214 Other current assets 346,100

314,013 Total current assets 5,193,621

4,384,022 Net property, plant and equipment 3,415,220

3,219,157 Goodwill 26,909,775

26,913,134 Intangible assets, net 10,434,776

11,311,957 Deferred tax assets 2,146,321

2,223,272 Other assets 762,153

742,936 Total assets $ 48,861,866

$ 48,794,478







Other current liabilities $ 1,850,311

$ 2,154,695 Debt, current 898,776

499,052 Commercial paper notes 548,235

547,224 Long-term debt 6,611,681

5,902,457 Deferred income taxes 2,887,952

3,127,852 Other non-current liabilities 816,122

998,076 Shareholders' equity 35,248,789

35,565,122 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 48,861,866

$ 48,794,478

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 4, 2024

Apr. 29, 2023

May 4, 2024



Apr. 29, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income $ 302,242

$ 977,656

$ 764,969



$ 1,939,130 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:















Depreciation 88,824

80,260

173,172



165,581 Amortization of intangibles 439,473

501,536

880,376



1,003,713 Stock-based compensation expense 58,396

69,102

128,211



144,143 Deferred income taxes (62,199)

(133,756)

(164,348)



(280,110) Other 8,687

(6,964)

13,370



2,768 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (27,570)

(406,253)

150,935



(487,339) Total adjustments 505,611

103,925

1,181,716



548,756 Net cash provided by operating activities 807,853

1,081,581

1,946,685



2,487,886 Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of short-term available-for-sale investments (424,117)

-

(424,117)



- Additions to property, plant and equipment, net (188,189)

(284,338)

(411,167)



(460,496) Other 10,229

(183)

14,106



(81) Net cash used for investing activities (602,077)

(284,521)

(821,178)



(460,577) Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from debt 1,087,856

-

1,087,856



- Early termination of debt -

(65,688)

-



(65,688) Proceeds from commercial paper notes 2,603,907

253,635

5,383,401



253,635 Payments of commercial paper notes (2,600,116)

-

(5,382,390)



- Repurchase of common stock (222,381)

(1,152,951)

(402,732)



(1,807,508) Dividend payments to shareholders (456,142)

(435,213)

(882,218)



(820,665) Proceeds from employee stock plans 14,517

25,774

64,336



67,012 Other 2,718

84,530

(12,126)



52,942 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 430,359

(1,289,913)

(143,873)



(2,320,272) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 636,135

(492,853)

981,634



(292,963) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,303,560

1,670,462

958,061



1,470,572 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,939,695

$ 1,177,609

$ 1,939,695



$ 1,177,609

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. REVENUE TRENDS BY END MARKET (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended

May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023

Revenue

% of Revenue 1

Y/Y%

Revenue

% of Revenue 1 Industrial $ 1,014,847

47 %

(44) %

$ 1,823,831

56 % Automotive 658,238

30 %

(10) %

732,869

22 % Communications 240,776

11 %

(45) %

436,542

13 % Consumer 245,178

11 %

(9) %

269,688

8 % Total revenue $ 2,159,039

100 %

(34) %

$ 3,262,930

100 %





















Six Months Ended

May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023

Revenue

% of Revenue 1

Y/Y %

Revenue

% of Revenue 1 Industrial $ 2,210,226

47 %

(38) %

$ 3,573,211

55 % Automotive 1,395,923

30 %

(1) %

1,411,430

22 % Communications 543,791

12 %

(41) %

914,794

14 % Consumer 521,803

11 %

(15) %

613,125

9 % Total revenue $ 4,671,743

100 %

(28) %

$ 6,512,560

100 %



















1) The sum of the individual percentages may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 4, 2024

Apr. 29, 2023

May 4, 2024

Apr. 29, 2023 Gross margin $ 1,180,035

$ 2,144,546

$ 2,653,976

$ 4,268,887 Gross margin percentage 54.7 %

65.7 %

56.8 %

65.5 % Acquisition related expenses 259,641

259,312

519,525

526,826 Adjusted gross margin $ 1,439,676

$ 2,403,858

$ 3,173,501

$ 4,795,713 Adjusted gross margin percentage 66.7 %

73.7 %

67.9 %

73.6 %















Operating expenses $ 793,912

$ 1,016,162

$ 1,681,889

$ 2,009,683 Percent of revenue 36.8 %

31.1 %

36.0 %

30.9 % Acquisition related expenses (190,200)

(257,293)

(382,622)

(515,352) Acquisition related transaction costs -

(2,668)

-

(5,232) Special charges, net (5,977)

(23,136)

(22,117)

(23,136) Adjusted operating expenses $ 597,735

$ 733,065

$ 1,277,150

$ 1,465,963 Adjusted operating expenses percentage 27.7 %

22.5 %

27.3 %

22.5 %















Operating income $ 386,123

$ 1,128,384

$ 972,087

$ 2,259,204 Operating margin 17.9 %

34.6 %

20.8 %

34.7 % Acquisition related expenses 449,841

516,605

902,147

1,042,178 Acquisition related transaction costs -

2,668

-

5,232 Special charges, net 5,977

23,136

22,117

23,136 Adjusted operating income $ 841,941

$ 1,670,793

$ 1,896,351

$ 3,329,750 Adjusted operating margin 39.0 %

51.2 %

40.6 %

51.1 %















Nonoperating expense (income) $ 61,520

$ 40,461

$ 134,066

$ 97,808 Acquisition related expenses 2,150

7,155

$4,300

9,443 Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) $ 63,670

$ 47,616

$ 138,366

$ 107,251















Income before income taxes $ 324,603

$ 1,087,923

$ 838,021

$ 2,161,396 Acquisition related expenses 447,691

509,450

897,847

1,032,735 Acquisition related transaction costs -

2,668

-

5,232 Special charges, net 5,977

23,136

22,117

23,136 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 778,271

$ 1,623,177

$ 1,757,985

$ 3,222,499















Provision for income taxes $ 22,361

$ 110,267

$ 73,052

$ 222,266 Effective income tax rate 6.9 %

10.1 %

8.7 %

10.3 % Tax related items 59,929

75,248

124,959

157,091 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 82,290

$ 185,515

$ 198,011

$ 379,357 Adjusted tax rate 10.6 %

11.4 %

11.3 %

11.8 %















Diluted EPS $ 0.61

$ 1.92

$ 1.53

$ 3.80 Acquisition related expenses 0.90

1.00

1.80

2.03 Acquisition related transaction costs -

0.01

0.01

0.01 Special charges, net 0.01

0.05

0.04

0.05 Tax related items (0.12)

(0.15)

(0.25)

(0.31) Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 1.40

$ 2.83

$ 3.13

$ 5.58

* The sum of the individual per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Trailing

Twelve

Months

Three Months Ended

May 4, 2024

May 4, 2024

Feb. 3, 2024

Oct. 28, 2023

Jul. 29, 2023 Revenue $ 10,464,722

$ 2,159,039

$ 2,512,704

$ 2,716,484

$ 3,076,495 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,276,433

$ 807,853

$ 1,138,832

$ 1,187,294

$ 1,142,454 % of Revenue 41 %

37 %

45 %

44 %

37 % Capital expenditures $ (1,212,134)

$ (188,189)

$ (222,978)

$ (476,393)

$ (324,574) Free cash flow $ 3,064,299

$ 619,664

$ 915,854

$ 710,901

$ 817,880 % of Revenue 29 %

29 %

36 %

26 %

27 %





















ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ending August 3, 2024

Reported

Adjusted Revenue $2.27 Billion

$2.27 Billion

(+/- $100 Million)

(+/- $100 Million) Operating margin 20.1 %

40.0 %(1)

(+/-200 bps)

(+/-100 bps) Nonoperating expenses ~ $60 Million

~ $60 Million Tax rate 9% - 11%

11% - 13% (2) Earnings per share $0.71

$1.50 (3)

(+/- $0.10)

(+/- $0.10)

(1) Includes $450 million of adjustments related to acquisition related expenses as previously defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Information section of this press release. (2) Includes $59 million of tax effects associated with the adjustment for acquisition related expenses noted above. (3) Includes $0.79 of adjustments related to the net impact of acquisition related expenses and the tax effects on those items.

