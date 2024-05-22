Bio-Techne Corporation: Bio-Techne Highlights Recently Announced Top-line Biomarker Data From Partner, Regulus Therapeutics, Using The Company's Proprietary Technology

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs, today announced continued technical and clinical collaboration following release of Regulus' positive topline results from the second cohort of patients in its Phase 1b MAD (multiple ascending dose) study of RGLS8429 for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD). The two companies began the collaboration in 2020 to support Regulus' biomarker analysis for the clinical development of anti-miR-17 therapies for ADPKD treatment.

To generate the recently reported topline clinical data for RGLS8429, Regulus utilized Bio-Techne's Simple WesternTM platforms and its ExosomeDx CLIA laboratory. Simple Western enables full automation of western blotting for efficient and streamlined workflows to quantify expression and determine size and identity of therapeutic proteins. ExosomeDx, a Bio-Techne brand, is a world leader in developing liquid biopsy-based diagnostics with products and technologies for the isolation and analysis of exosomes to measure RNA, cell-free DNA, and proteins.

Regulus developed high-performance biomarker assays to measure polycystin 1 (PC1) and polycystin 2 (PC2) levels in urine samples using the fully automated Simple Western platform, which provides sensitive and quantitative protein expression readouts using a few microliters of a patient sample. Measuring PC1 and PC2 levels provides key mechanistic and pharmacodynamic information because patients with ADPKD have been reported to have low levels of these two proteins. The testing is being performed at Bio-Techne's ExosomeDx CLIA laboratory, to take advantage of their exosome expertise and clinical testing capabilities.

"Congratulations to the Regulus team for achieving this important milestone and advancing this study in patients living with ADPKD," said Will Geist, Bio-Techne's President, Protein Sciences Segment. "We look forward to continuing to work with Regulus on the next phase of the study and enabling other biotech companies to develop and advance cutting-edge therapeutics that improve global healthcare."

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in San Diego, CA.

