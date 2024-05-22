SunPower Corp.: SunPower Adds Tesla Powerwall 3 to its Portfolio

With storage attach-rates soaring, SunPower adds most-requested battery storage to its offerings

SunPower Financial introduces loan and lease financing for Powerwall 3, making home backup even more accessible

RICHMOND, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), America's highest-rated† residential solar energy company, today announced it will now be offering Tesla Powerwall 3 as part of its curated portfolio of high quality and affordable solar and storage products.

"Homeowners are increasingly turning to battery storage to protect themselves against ongoing utility rate hikes and grid outages. We witnessed record-breaking battery storage sales in 2024 and see a future where almost all solar systems are paired with storage," said Shawn Fitzgerald, SVP Corporate Development and Product Strategy at SunPower. "Pairing Tesla Powerwall 3 with our industry-leading SunPower Equinox solar system was a natural progression in offering homeowners the best products on the market."

It is projected that one in every four American homeowners who install rooftop solar this year will also add battery storage.1 As more homeowners consider battery storage for reliable and affordable power, Tesla Powerwall has become one of the most sought-after battery storage solutions accounting for over half of home battery installations last year. The Powerwall 3 includes 11.5kW of power and 13.5 kWh of energy engineered to provide whole-home backup and capture solar energy more efficiently with an integrated inverter that is fully compatible with the SunPower Equinox® system.

"Expanding access to Tesla Powerwall 3 allows us to offer homeowners a comprehensive energy solution under one roof including sales, financing and installation," said Joe Holstein, owner of SunPower by Quality Home Services, a SunPower Master Dealer. "Together with SunPower, we're able to sell top-rated solar and battery storage solutions to meet the demands of our customers while simplifying the process to adopt clean energy."

Today, SunPower Financial expanded its suite of solar financing options to include loan2 and lease financing for Tesla battery installations as approximately 82% of SunPower customers choose to finance their solar-plus-storage system. Qualified SunPower customers can seamlessly finance their Tesla Powerwall 3 with no down payment, affordable monthly payments, and a fast application process making solar and storage more accessible to a variety of homeowners.

SunPower conducted rigorous testing to confirm that Tesla Powerwall 3 meets SunPower's high performance and quality standards, integrating with other products in its portfolio. The Tesla Powerwall 3 also comes with a 10-year warranty backed by Tesla.

SunPower customers can order Tesla Powerwall 3 from Tesla certified SunPower dealers nationwide. Customers can call 1-800-SUNPOWER to find a SunPower-certified dealer near them or visit us.sunpower.com/home-solar/tesla-powerwall to learn more.

Home energy storage booms in the US" (April 2024)

2. Loans through SunPower Financial are provided by Mosaic.

About SunPower

SunPower is the highest-rated solar company in the U.S.† providing customized, high-quality, renewable home energy solutions to meet the unique needs of each family. Since 1985, SunPower has changed the way our world is powered by helping homeowners generate, store, and manage their own sustainable energy. Today, SunPower furthers its mission by helping more Americans gain energy independence through a curated selection of affordable products and flexible financing options. With its high product quality and reliability standards, it's easy to see why homeowners trust SunPower. For more information visit www.sunpower.com

† Based on public solar providers in the U.S. Includes averages of BBB, Yelp, Consumer Affairs, BestCompany, Google, SolarReviews and EnergySage review scores as of 3/31/24

