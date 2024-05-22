DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REX American Resources Corporation ("REX" or the "Company") (NYSE: REX), a leading ethanol production company, today announced financial and operational results for the Company's fiscal first quarter 2024.

REX American Resources' fiscal first quarter 2024 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities. The One Earth Energy, LLC ("One Earth") and NuGen Energy, LLC ("NuGen") ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates.

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Results

For fiscal first quarter 2024, REX reported net sales and revenue of $161.2 million, compared with $212.7 million for fiscal first quarter 2023. The year-over-year net sales and revenue decrease primarily reflects reduced pricing for ethanol and co-products. Fiscal first quarter 2024 gross profit for the Company was $14.5 million, compared with $10.2 million in fiscal first quarter 2023, reflecting decreased corn and natural gas prices and increased production levels. Interest and other income for the first fiscal quarter 2024 was $5.9 million, compared to $2.8 million for first fiscal quarter 2023. These increases led to higher fiscal first quarter 2024 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $16.0 million, compared with $8.7 million in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders in fiscal first quarter 2024 was $10.2 million, compared to $5.2 million in fiscal first quarter 2023. Fiscal first quarter 2024 diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $0.58, compared to $0.30 per share in fiscal first quarter 2023. Per share results for fiscal first quarters 2024 and 2023 are based on 17,664,000 and 17,439,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively.

Update on One Earth Energy Carbon Capture Project

REX has continued to make progress with construction on the capture and compression portion of its One Earth Energy carbon capture and sequestration project. Construction of the capture and compression facility is still expected to be completed in July 2024.

As of April, the Company has secured agreements with landholders for 100% of the necessary rights of way for the planned 6-mile carbon transport pipeline, which would carry captured CO 2 from the capture and compression facility to the planned injection wells. Permitting for the carbon transport pipeline is ongoing with the Illinois Commerce Commission.

REX has also secured easements for more than 100% of the subsurface area around the first planned injection well, necessary to allow the Company to sequester all carbon emissions from the One Earth Energy facility over the next 15 years, at a minimum, based on modeling.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Class VI injection well permitting process is ongoing. Approval of REX's Class VI injection well application is necessary to begin construction on the sequestration portion of the project and to begin operations.

In addition, REX has also made substantial progress on the expansion of its One Earth Energy ethanol production facility. This initial phase will increase the plant's production capacity from 150 million to 175 million gallons per year. Once achieved, REX plans to move forward with the further permitting of the facility to produce 200 million gallons per year of ethanol, which the Company expects will require no further capital expenditure.

Through the end of fiscal first quarter 2024, capital expenditures related to the One Earth Energy carbon capture and sequestration project and expansion of ethanol production capacity at the Gibson City location total $78.1 million. The Company is currently budgeting $165-$175 million for this project.

Balance Sheet

At the end of fiscal first quarter 2024 on April 30, 2024, REX had $351.8 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments available and no bank debt.

Management Commentary

"REX American has continued to turn in industry-leading earnings from our ethanol operations, as well as progressing on our carbon capture and ethanol production expansion projects," said Zafar Rizvi, REX Chief Executive Officer. "Going forward, we plan to build on these achievements to make REX an even stronger company, with greater opportunity for growth in a decarbonizing economy, as evidenced by the One Earth Energy projects. As I've said before, our laser focus is on profitable, sustainable operations, and this remains the most important goal for me and the entire management team.

"The One Earth Energy projects took great steps forward over the past few months. The securing of rights for 100% of the land for our carbon pipeline rights of way, as well as the necessary subsurface easements to allow our first injection well to sequester all the carbon emissions from our One Earth ethanol operations for 15 years, are major achievements, and ones in which we were able to partner with our neighbors. We look forward to continuing these partnerships as we attempt to move toward project completion," concluded Mr. Rizvi.

Change in Accounting Principles

As previously discussed, during the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023 the Company made a change in the method of accounting to begin classifying shipping and handling costs as cost of sales, instead of within selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), as historically presented, in order to improve the comparability of gross profit and SG&A reported. The Company has applied a retrospective application of the new accounting policy.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources Corporation has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate have production capacity totaling approximately 730 million gallons per year. REX's effective ownership of annual volumes is approximately 300 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company's business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, success in permitting and developing the planned carbon sequestration facility near the One Earth Energy ethanol plant, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 Net sales and revenue $ 161,231 $ 212,714 Cost of sales 146,780 202,548 Gross profit 14,451 10,166 Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,111) (5,769) Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates 1,718 1,490 Interest and other income, net 5,905 2,801 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 15,963 8,688 Provision for income taxes (3,690) (1,988) Net Income 12,273 6,700 Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,082) (1,464) Net income attributable to REX common shareholders $ 10,191 $ 5,236 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 17,546 17,439 Basic net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 0.58 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 17,664 17,439 Diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 0.58 $ 0.30

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) Unaudited April 30, January 31, 2024 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,200 $ 223,397 Short-term investments 120,564 155,260 Accounts receivable 21,535 23,185 Inventory 27,100 26,984 Refundable income taxes 4,586 5,728 Prepaid expenses and other 16,628 17,549 Total current assets 421,613 452,103 Property and equipment, net 179,024 155,587 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,561 13,038 Other assets 22,167 9,138 Equity method investment 36,654 34,936 TOTAL ASSETS $ 671,019 $ 664,802 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable - trade $ 43,216 $ 42,073 Current operating lease liabilities 3,724 4,469 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,760 19,717 Total current liabilities 62,700 66,259 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred taxes 1,598 1,598 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,729 8,378 Other long-term liabilities 593 970 Total long-term liabilities 9,920 10,946 EQUITY: REX shareholders' equity: Common stock 299 299 Paid-in capital 4,064 3,769 Retained earnings 711,952 701,761 Treasury stock (191,848) (191,911) Total REX shareholders' equity 524,467 513,918 Noncontrolling interests 73,932 73,679 Total equity 598,399 587,597 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 671,019 $ 664,802

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Unaudited Three Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income including noncontrolling interest $ 12,273 $ 6,700 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 4,414 4,420 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,478 1,334 Income from equity method investments (1,718) (1,490) Interest income from investments (1,816) (2,052) Deferred income taxes 2,479 1,342 Stock based compensation expense 716 612 Gain on sale of property and equipment - net - (10) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,650 (4,055) Inventories (116) 7,445 Refundable income taxes 1,142 (2,021) Other assets (3,797) (6,167) Accounts payable - trade (12,733) (16,066) Other liabilities (6,235) (3,998) Net cash used in operating activities (2,263) (14,006) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (24,832) (4,199) Purchase of short-term investments (84,978) (102,348) Maturity of short-term investments 121,490 127,588 Deposits 215 (9) Proceeds from sale of real estate and property and equipment - 10 Net cash provided by investing activities: 11,895 21,042 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments to noncontrolling interests holders (1,829) (716) Net cash used in financing activities (1,829) (716) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 7,803 6,320 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period 223,397 71,347 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS- End of period $ 231,200 $ 77,667 Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards accrued $ 358 $ 189 Non-cash investing activities - Accrued capital expenditures $ 3,938 $ 274 Prepaid lease payment, prior to lease commencement $ 15,600 $ - Right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution $ - $ 97

The following table summarizes the impact of the Company's retrospective change in accounting principle: Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 As Previously

Reported Effect of

Change As Currently

Reported Cost of Sales $ 197,685 $ 4,863 $ 202,548 Gross Profit $ 15,029 $ (4,863) $ 10,166 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (10,632) $ 4,863 $ (5,769)

