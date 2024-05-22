Condor Capital Wealth Management: The Robo Report Edition 31 Covering the First Quarter of 2024 Has Been Released

We are proud to publish the 31th edition of the Robo Report®, covering the first quarter of 2024, announced Ken Schapiro, CFA, Founder of Condor Capital Wealth Management.

This edition of the Robo Report® tracks the performance of 37 accounts at 25 different providers.

"For the one-year performance category, SoFi took the top spot thanks to, in part, a large allocation to growth equities," said David Goldstone, CFA, Manager of Investment Research at Condor Capital.

"For the three-year trailing returns, Fidelity Go benefited from its strong allocations to U.S. equities," said Thomas Leahy, CFA, Financial Advisor at Condor Capital.

Kristopher Jones, CFA, Financial Analyst for Condor Capital added, "Zacks Advantage's five-year return continues to benefit its strategic choices, such as allocating from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF to the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in 2021."

Robo Report Highlights:

One Year Total Performance Winner: SoFi, tied for 2nd: Vanguard Personal Advisor and Fidelity Go

Three-Year Total Performance Winner: Fidelity Go, 2nd: Wealthfront (2016), 3rd: Zacks Advantage

Five-Year Total Performance Winner: Zacks Advantage, 2nd: Wealthfront (2016), 3rd: Fidelity Go

Performance is partly based on The Robo Report's innovative method to compare globally diversified portfolios called Normalized Benchmarking. A methodology of Normalized Benchmarking, details of how they create the scores and ranking and the Robo Report(R) and the Robo Ranking(R) are all available for free at condorcapital.com/the-robo-report.

