Vertosoft LLC Awarded TX-DIR Contract for Software and Related Services - DIR-CPO-5327

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Vertosoft LLC, a leading distributor of emerging and innovative technology to the federal, state, and local government, announced today that it has been awarded a new contract for software and related services through the Texas Department of Information Resources (TX-DIR).





Vertosoft & DIR

Vertosoft logo and Texas Department of Information Resources logo





The contract, DIR-CPO-5327, allows Vertosoft to provide a wide range of software products and services to state and local agencies, public education organizations, and other public entities in Texas. The contract covers various categories of software, including application development and deployment, business applications, data management, IT operations, cyber security, and analytics.

"We are honored to be selected as a continuing TX-DIR vendor and look forward to further serving the Texas public sector with our innovative and proven solutions," said Ashlianne Shigley, Government Contracts Program Manager of Vertosoft. "We are committed to delivering the best value and experience for our customers, suppliers, partners, and this contract enables us to do that even more efficiently and effectively."

Vertosoft offers a portfolio of software products and services that address the most critical challenges and opportunities in the public sector. For additional details about Vertosoft LLC and the offerings available under contract DIR-CPO-5327, please visit www.vertosoft.com/contracts.

Suppliers Available through Vertosoft DIR-CPO-5327:

Alation, Automation Anywhere, BeyondTrust, Claroty, DataRobot, Devo, Digital.ai, Esper, Harness, HCL Software, Immuta, OpenGov, PublicInput, Spare Labs, StreamSets, ThirdLine, Tricentis, and Workiva

To learn more about Vertosoft's software and related services, please visit www.vertosoft.com or contact us at contracts@vertosoft.com.

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value distributor dedicated to providing the most coveted innovative and emerging technology solutions to the government. Our comprehensive solution portfolio coupled with our elite services provides channel partners and suppliers with the enablement, inside sales support, contracts, and compliant systems required to drive growth in the government market.

About DIR

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state's technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.

Contact Information

Mary Dawson

Digital Marketing Manager

info@vertosoft.com

571-707-4132

Ashlianne Shigley

Government Contracts Program Manager

contracts@vertosoft.com

SOURCE: Vertosoft LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.