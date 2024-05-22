City of North Tonawanda, in Collaboration With Solar Simplified, Delivers Community Solar to Its Residents

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / The City of North Tonawanda recently confirmed Solar Simplified as its Community Solar administrator to bring substantial savings and sustainable energy solutions to its residents. This initiative underscores the City's commitment to environmental stewardship and economic savings for its citizens.

Effective immediately, residents of North Tonawanda can enroll in Community Solar at www.SolarSimplified.com/NT and enjoy guaranteed 10% savings on all solar credits generated on their behalf. These savings are applied directly to their electric bills, providing immediate financial relief and a seamless transition to greener energy without the necessity for individual solar panel installations.

The decision to collaborate with Solar Simplified was driven by its success in managing municipal campaigns in the region. Notably, its partnerships with various municipalities, including Lancaster, New York, have demonstrated consistent, substantial savings and a robust promotion of renewable energy solutions. Solar Simplified's Community Solar expertise and customer-focused approach drive its success.

Mayor Austin Tylec expressed his support for the initiative, stating, "The City of North Tonawanda is dedicated to finding ways to save community members money while taking on new green initiatives. Collaborating with Solar Simplified allows us to do both, providing our residents with financial relief and contributing to a more sustainable future."

Community Solar offers a multitude of benefits to participants. The primary advantage is the financial savings, as Community Solar guarantees a 10% discount on all applied solar credits, directly reducing participants' electric bills. This reduction provides meaningful savings, allowing residents to allocate their resources to other essential needs or discretionary spending.

Community Solar allows residents to benefit from solar energy without needing to install personal solar panels. This is particularly advantageous for renters, apartment dwellers, and homeowners with unsuitable roof conditions. It democratizes access to renewable energy, making it available to a broader segment of the population.

Environmental impact is also a key benefit of the Community Solar program. By participating, residents contribute to the expansion of clean, renewable energy sources in New York State.

Aviv Shalgi, CEO of Solar Simplified, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to work with the City of North Tonawanda and deliver significant savings to their population. We are especially proud to collaborate with this community because it is included in NYSERDA's Disadvantaged Communities Map. Our mission is to make renewable energy accessible and beneficial for everyone, and this is a perfect example of that commitment."

About Solar Simplified: Solar Simplified is a leading national Community Solar aggregator, revolutionizing the industry by removing customer-associated barriers and risks, allowing Solar Developers and IPPs to scale quickly and effectively. With a commitment to sustainability and equity, we aim to make clean energy accessible to all through community-focused engagement and consumer education. The ability to seamlessly match residents and businesses with local solar farms, and handle acquisition, management, billing and collection makes Solar Simplified the best choice for Community Solar aggregation.

