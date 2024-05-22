Partners Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Partners Group announces results of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



22.05.2024 / 19:30 CET/CEST





Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 22 May 2024 Partners Group Holding AG's shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that was held today in Baar-Zug, Switzerland. 1. Votes on the financial and non-financial reporting for the 2023 financial year

The shareholders approved the 2023 Annual Report together with the management report, the consolidated financial statements, and the individual financial statements. The shareholders also approved the 2023 non-financial report (Sustainability Report). 2. Motion for the appropriation of available earnings and declaration of dividend for 2023

The shareholders approved the payment of a cash dividend of CHF 39.00 per share. The disbursement of the net dividend1 is scheduled for 28 May 2024. The shares will trade ex-dividend from 24 May 2024 onwards. 3. Discharge of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Team

The shareholders granted the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Team discharge from liability with regards to their activities in the 2023 fiscal year. 4. Introduction of a capital band

The shareholders approved the introduction of a capital band with an upper limit at 110% of the share capital currently entered in the commercial register (excluding any capital decreases) and the corresponding introduction of article 3b in the Articles of Association of Partners Group Holding AG. 5. Consultative vote on the 2023 Compensation Report

The shareholders approved the 2023 Compensation Report (consultative vote). 6. Approval of compensation

The shareholders approved all the compensation related agenda items, including compensation budgets for the Board of Directors and the Executive Team. 7. Elections

The shareholders re-elected Steffen Meister as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next ordinary AGM in 2025. Furthermore, the shareholders re-elected Dr. Marcel Erni, Alfred Gantner, Anne Lester, Gaëlle Olivier, Urs Wietlisbach, and Flora Zhao as members of the Board of Directors for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next ordinary AGM in 2025. The shareholders also elected Flora Zhao, Anne Lester, and Gaëlle Olivier as members of the Nomination & Compensation Committee for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next ordinary AGM in 2025. The Board of Directors intends to elect Flora Zhao as the Chairwoman of the Nomination & Compensation Committee. The shareholders furthermore re-elected HotzGoldmann Advokatur/Notariat in Baar, Switzerland, as independent proxy for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next ordinary AGM in 2025 and re-elected KPMG AG, Zurich, Switzerland, for another term of office of one year as the auditors. A detailed listing of all resolutions at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be made available at www.partnersgroup.com/AGM on 23 May 2024 at 17:00 CEST. [1] The net dividend is defined as the gross dividend reduced by a 35% Swiss withholding tax. About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with 1'900 professionals and approximately USD 150 billion in assets under management. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and its primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to build businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Shareholder relations contact

Philip Sauer

Phone: +41 41 784 66 60

Media relations contact

Jenny Blinch

Phone: +44 207 575 2571

Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com



