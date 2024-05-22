Partners Group
Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 22 May 2024
Partners Group Holding AG's shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that was held today in Baar-Zug, Switzerland.
1. Votes on the financial and non-financial reporting for the 2023 financial year
2. Motion for the appropriation of available earnings and declaration of dividend for 2023
3. Discharge of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Team
4. Introduction of a capital band
5. Consultative vote on the 2023 Compensation Report
6. Approval of compensation
7. Elections
Furthermore, the shareholders re-elected Dr. Marcel Erni, Alfred Gantner, Anne Lester, Gaëlle Olivier, Urs Wietlisbach, and Flora Zhao as members of the Board of Directors for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next ordinary AGM in 2025.
The shareholders also elected Flora Zhao, Anne Lester, and Gaëlle Olivier as members of the Nomination & Compensation Committee for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next ordinary AGM in 2025. The Board of Directors intends to elect Flora Zhao as the Chairwoman of the Nomination & Compensation Committee.
The shareholders furthermore re-elected HotzGoldmann Advokatur/Notariat in Baar, Switzerland, as independent proxy for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next ordinary AGM in 2025 and re-elected KPMG AG, Zurich, Switzerland, for another term of office of one year as the auditors.
A detailed listing of all resolutions at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be made available at www.partnersgroup.com/AGM on 23 May 2024 at 17:00 CEST.
[1] The net dividend is defined as the gross dividend reduced by a 35% Swiss withholding tax.
