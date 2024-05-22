Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - The Canadian Out-of-Home Awards 2024 gala commences on May 30 at the Mademoiselle in Toronto, with an incredible lineup of sponsors backing this show-stopping industry celebration.

"We are ecstatic to see the incredible amount of engagement from the Canadian OOH industry. Agencies, tech stacks, data companies and media owners, all supporting the Canadian Out-of-Home Awards Gala 2024," says Elizabeth Crisante, Executive Producer of the event, "With a total of 27 partners backing this year's gala, we are thrilled to see this level of involvement from the industry."





Canadian Out-of-Home Awards

The partners sponsoring this year's event consist of UB Media, who celebrates their second year in a row as title sponsor of the event, Apex Exchange, Astral/Bell Media, Adapt Media, Billups, Broadsign, Captivate, Chameleon Digital Media, DIVE, Environics Analytics, Hivestack by Perion, Lamar, Locala, Manifold, Mobilytics, Movia, OUTEDGE, Pattison, Quebecor, REC Media, Rogers Sports & Media, Statements Media, Talon, Vendo Media, Vistar Media, Vividata and photography and videography sponsor 1mpression.

The venue exudes Peruvian flair with elevated hors d'oeuvres, delicious cocktails and immersive audio and visuals for an unforgettable experience. With a focus on celebrating creativity and impact in the out-of-home industry, the Canadian Out-of-Home Awards gala will showcase top-tier campaigns amongst a beautiful backdrop, all while providing ample time to network with brands, agencies and media owners.

About The Canadian Out-of-Home Awards

In partnership with BNN Bloomberg, The Canadian Out-of-Home Awards gala will be an all-encompassing industry celebration recognizing the creative, technical, and strategic achievements of agencies and advertisers for their out-of-home campaigns. Winning categories will encompass innovation, data integration, programmatic/digital technology, audience targeting, and comprehensive 360 planning, and more.

About COMMB

COMMB is the national not-for-profit organization for the Canadian out-of-home (OOH) industry. Our membership base is comprised of advertisers, agencies, programmatic tech stacks, and OOH companies, large and small. COMMB is responsible for the collective marketing and measurement efforts for the OOH industry, developing proprietary audience measurement methodologies for a variety of OOH media formats, and ensuring the voice of OOH is at the forefront of media via broad marketing and communications initiatives.

