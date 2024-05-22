New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Nicole Boeckmann, a former First Assistant United States Attorney of the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York (EDNY), has joined the firm's renowned government enforcement and investigations practice.

Boeckmann, who joins as a partner in the firm's New York office, is the third high-profile addition to Bracewell's government enforcement and investigations practice since January 2024. Earlier this year, Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf joined the firm in New York, and Mark Hunting joined in London. Boeckmann will work closely with the firm's newly appointed practice chair and former EDNY Acting US Attorney Seth D. DuCharme.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Nicole to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Nicole's leadership at the DOJ as well as her experience in both criminal and civil matters complements the strengths of our highly regarded government enforcement and investigations team."

During her impressive career at the Department of Justice, Boeckmann demonstrated unparalleled leadership and skill as a prosecutor. She most recently led the Long Island Division as Division Chief, and also previously served as the Acting First Assistant United States Attorney and Acting Chief of the Criminal Division. As Chief of the Long Island Division, she oversaw a team of over 60 employees, including 25 Assistant United States Attorneys in both the Criminal and Civil Sections.

Boeckmann's track record includes serving as the lead attorney on 32 jury trials, and briefing and arguing multiple appeals before the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Her expertise encompasses a wide range of complex legal matters, including white-collar crime, public corruption, national security, cybercrime, racketeering, money laundering, False Claims Act and environmental justice issues.

"Nicole brings true insights into how investigations are changing in the EDNY and at the Department of Justice across the nation. As companies increasingly become more proactive in mitigating the risk of potential government investigations, Nicole's experience will prove invaluable to our clients," said DuCharme. "I'm pleased that she has chosen Bracewell and look forward to working closely with her once again."

"I am excited to embark on this new chapter at Bracewell, transitioning from public service to my first private practice role alongside my former EDNY colleagues Seth DuCharme and Roslynn Mauskopf," said Boeckmann.

In addition to Boeckmann, Bracewell's team of highly experienced white-collar defense attorneys, former federal judges and former prosecutors includes Daniel S. Connolly, Seth D. DuCharme, Rachel G. Goldman, Hon. Barbara S. Jones, Thomas F. Kokalas, Hon. Roslynn R. Mauskopf and David A. Shargel in New York; Kevin D. Collins and Timothy A. Wilkins in Austin, Matthew G. Nielsen in Dallas; Jeffery B. Vaden in Houston; Mark Hunting in London; and Stephen L. Braga, Michael W. Brooks, Charles R. Mills, Britt Cass Steckman and Robert J. Wagman Jr. in Washington, DC.

Boeckmann graduated with a B.A. from the University of Michigan in 1994, and received her J.D., magna cum laude, from The Catholic University, Columbus School of Law in 1997.





