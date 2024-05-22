Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company"), formerly Coho Collective Kitchens Inc., is pleased to announce that the name change to Purebread Brands Inc. ("Name Change") has been completed. Subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company expects that its common shares will commence trading under the ticker symbol "BRED" on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about May 24, 2024.

The Company's new CUSIP number is 74624T107 and its new ISIN number is CA74624T1075.

The Name Change will not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. There will be no consolidation of capital associated with the Name Change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change. Issued certificates representing common shares in the capital of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged.

This strategic decision reflects the Company's evolution following the acquisition of Purebread Bakery in September 2023, aligning with its ambitious growth trajectory, core values, and commitment to enhancing its suite of brands. The Company's plans for expansion include opening new Purebread Bakery locations across Canada.

"As we continue to evolve and expand our footprint in the Food & Beverage world, we believe that transitioning to the name Purebread Brands Inc., and adopting the ticker symbol BRED, will better represent our future vision," stated Andrew Barnes, CEO. "This intended change marks the beginning of a new chapter in our journey, and we are thrilled about the prospects it brings for both our business and our shareholders."

Purebread remains dedicated to serving its clients, partners, and shareholders with integrity, innovation, and the growth of the Purebread brand throughout Canada. Purebread's existing shared kitchens, operating under the name "Coho Commissary", will continue to serve their communities across 7 locations in BC.

The Company is also excited to announce continued growth, with new Purebread Bakery locations launching soon. In Q1 thus far, Purebread continues to experience record traffic numbers through its stores, along with improved multi-channel sales, showcasing the brand's expanding reach and popularity.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread Brands Inc. is a growing force in commercial real estate and food technology, operating fast-casual cafes, bakeries, and shared-kitchen facilities. Purebread is committed to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

For more information and updated investor presentation, please visit www. purebreadbrands.com .

Contact:

Andrew Barnes, Chief Executive Officer

andrew@purebread.ca

(778) 877-6513

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, forward-looking statements with respect to plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, expansion and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although the Company's management believes that the assumptions made (and the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements) are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements referenced herein will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead reflect the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: reliance on key personnel, protection of our intellectual property rights, competition, a failure to establish additional locations, disruption at our facilities, global pandemics (such as COVID-19) and corresponding impacts on the Company's business, government regulation of the virtual kitchen industry, the price of raw materials, consumer trends, climate change, cybersecurity, food safety and consumer health, brand value, internet search algorithms, reputation risk, risks associated with leasing commercial and retail space, effect of service and facility innovation, failure to retain current members and/or recruit new members, litigation risk, failure to meet expectations of our values & metrics, risks associated with acquisitions, management of growth, a history of losses, negative cash flow, additional funding requirements and risks, dividend risk, increased costs of being a publicly traded company, global economic risk, and share price volatility risk.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates should change, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect results is included in the documents that may be filed from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company.

For a more detailed discussion of certain of these risk factors, see the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent MD&A, available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Coho Collective Kitchens Inc.