Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens Brand-New Tuscaloosa, AL, and Platteville, WI, Locations

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in Alabama and Wisconsin

THOMASTON, GA. / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, celebrated the grand opening of two brand-new locations this week in Tuscaloosa, AL, and Platteville, WI.









To celebrate the Grand Openings, both new locations are offering eight days of free car washes from May 22 - May 29. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're excited to expand our footprint in Alabama and Wisconsin this week," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "The opportunity to bring our industry-leading car wash to more people is what it's all about, and both locations are joining communities we have not previously operated in. Our team is looking forward to sharing our easy, efficient and exceptional car wash experience with folks in Tuscaloosa and Platteville for years to come."

Tuscaloosa, AL Location: 8901 Hwy 69 S, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Nearby Locations: Hoover, Helena



Platteville, WI Location: 1651 Progressive Pkwy, Platteville, WI 53818

Nearby Locations: Dubuque, IA

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa opened its first Alabama location in 2020 and currently operates twenty-three car wash locations throughout the state. The company currently has three Wisconsin locations and will open brand-new locations in Marshfield and Weston in the coming months. For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of its 263 locations sprawling 27 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.





Contact Information

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com





Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

2058212220





SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on newswire.com.