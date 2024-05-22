Corey Feldman/Truth 22 Productions: Corey Feldman Drops Explosive New Single "The Joke," Featuring a Fred Durst-Directed Music Video Ahead of Highly Anticipated Loserville Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Iconic actor, musician, and activist Corey Feldman is excited to announce the release of his newest single, "The Joke," set to drop on June 22nd. Accompanied by a music video directed by none other than Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, the single sets the stage for their upcoming Loserville Tour.

"The Joke" is a powerful response to an online campaign orchestrated by trolls who have attempted to paint the idea that Corey's music career is a joke. With this single, Corey turns the narrative on its head, delivering a message that resonates with defiance and authenticity. The song is not just a rebuttal but a bold declaration of Corey's unwavering dedication to his art and his fans.

The music video, directed by Nu rock legend Fred Durst, is crafted specifically for live tour playback, promising to be a visual spectacle that enhances the live experience. Fans can anticipate a sneak preview of the song during a live performance by Corey and his band on Howie Mandel's podcast "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," one week before the official release.

The Loserville Tour, featuring Corey Feldman, kicks off on his birthday, July 16th, 2024, at Somerset Amphitheater in Wisconsin. This year will be Corey's largest ever official birthday bash, and his annual birthday concerts have been epic for years.

The tour promises a journey through musical landscapes with stops at major venues across North America, concluding at the iconic Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino. Joining Limp Bizkit and Corey on this epic tour are noted artists Bones, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff, ensuring a lineup that delivers an unforgettable auditory and visual experience.

In other exciting news, Corey's film "The Birthday," which was lost to audiences for 20 years, is finally receiving U.S. distribution by Drafthouse films this fall. The film, hailed by Jordan Peele as a "cinematic marvel," showcases Corey in what many consider to be the coupe de gras of his career, and is now beautifully restored from 35mm print to 8K for this release by director Eugenio Mira.

Mark your calendars for June 22nd to catch the premiere of "The Joke," and don't miss the chance to see Corey Feldman live on the Loserville Tour. Tour dates are below and for a chance to meet Corey live in person after the show be sure to check out www.coreyfeldman.net for VIP after show meet and greet passes. Tour Dates below:

Loserville 2024 Tour Dates:

07/16 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater *

07/18 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL *

07/20 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

07/21 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

07/23 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

07/24 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/26 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

07/28 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

07/30 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/31 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

08/02 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

08/04 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

08/06 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

08/07 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/09 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *

08/11 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

08/13 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

08/15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

08/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

08/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/20 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

08/21 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

08/23 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord *

08/24 - San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater *

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Waranch

E-mail: samantha@c-360.agency

SOURCE: Corey Feldman/Truth 22 Productions

