Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 22 mai/May 2024) - Questcorp Mining Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two (2) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 10,000,000 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on May 22, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Questcorp Mining Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour deux (2) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 10 000 000 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 22 mai 2024. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ré-saisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : Le 23 mai/May 2024 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : Le 24 mai/May 2024 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 24 mai/May 2024 Symbol/Symbole : QQQ NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 747976 20 7 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 747976 20 7 1 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 747976108/CA7479761081

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)