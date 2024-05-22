Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024
WKN: A1H99U | ISIN: US88362T1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TG
ACCESSWIRE
22.05.2024 | 22:02
43 Leser
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.: Thermon Schedules Full Year Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call - May 29th, 2024

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon") will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Following the earnings release, Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Lucas, Vice President, Corporate Controller, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time), which will be simultaneously webcast on Thermon's investor relations website (http://ir.thermon.com). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may access the call by dialing (877) 407-5976 from within the United States/Canada and (412) 902-0031 from outside of the United States/Canada.

Click here for direct access to the Investor Relations calendar and details for the upcoming webcast. A replay will be available on Thermon's investor relations website after the conclusion of the call.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

CONTACT:

Ivonne Salem, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations
(512) 690-0600
Investor.Relations@thermon.com

SOURCE: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
