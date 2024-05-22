Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc. ("Bluberi" or the "Company") announced that it closed a $55 million financing facility with Citizens acting as Left Lead Arranger on the transaction.

Bluberi is one of the fastest growing suppliers of slot machines and gaming content in North America. With a diverse group of employees and studios in Nevada, Texas, New Brunswick, and Québec, the Company serves casino customers across the United States, Canada, and tribal jurisdictions.

Bluberi's CEO, Andrew Burke, said: "This new financing provides Bluberi with the capital necessary to support the rapid roll-out of our industry leading content, including Shark's Lock and Devil's Lock: All-In, to new customers and new jurisdictions. The Citizens team served as a trusted advisor to Bluberi throughout the process."

Chris Lynch, Managing Director at Citizens, said: "The Bluberi team is exceptional, and we believe they will continue to disrupt the market with their new and innovative content. We appreciate the opportunity to lead this important transaction for Bluberi and look forward to supporting the Company's continued growth."

About Bluberi Gaming USA, Inc.

Bluberi is a product and technology company putting the fun back in casino gaming with a passionate team of industry veterans and rich company history in game development. Focused on best-in-class game quality, Bluberi supplies player-favorite games and hardware to North American Class III, Class II, and Historical Horse Racing (HHR) casinos. To learn more, please visit www.Bluberi.com or visit us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $220.4 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

