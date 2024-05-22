Revenue increases 20% YoY to S/1,076 million, with operating profit increasing 26% to S/182 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.4% in Peruvian operations

Auna (NYSE: AUNA) ("Auna" or the "Company"), one of the largest and most recognized company in Latin America's healthcare industry with operations in Mexico, Colombia and Peru, today announced unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("first quarter 2024" or "1Q24").

Financial results are expressed in Peruvian Soles ("S/" or PEN") and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), unless otherwise noted. Figures in US dollars (US$ or USD) for 1Q24 are presented for indicative purposes and were calculated using an FX rate of US$1= S/3.718. All comparisons in this announcement are year-over-year ("YoY"), unless otherwise noted; additionally, results are presented in an FX neutral basis ("FXN") for consolidated revenues, consolidated cost of sales and services, consolidated selling and administrative expenses and consolidated adjusted EBITDA, as well as, in local currency for the Mexico and Colombia segments, to eliminate the effect of foreign exchange, or "FX," volatility between the comparison periods.

Financial results are preliminary and subject to year-end audit and adjustments.

1Q24 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Consolidated Revenue increased 20% YoY to S/1,076 million driven by growth across all geographic markets

Gross Profit of S/414 million, up 26% YoY

Operating Profit of S/182 million, up 26% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% YoY to S/241 million

Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 22.4%, down 1.2 p.p. YoY, but up 1.5. p.p. QoQ

Adjusted Net Income increased to S/22 million, up from breakeven in 1Q23

Leverage ratio improved 0.17x QoQ and 0.52x YoY to 4.29x

Message from Auna's Executive Chairman and President

"Guided by strong leadership in our clinical, technology and business teams across Auna, our regional, horizontally and vertically integrated healthcare platform delivered strong results in the first quarter. Our 20% consolidated revenue growth was the main driver of the 26% YoY increase in our operating profit and 14% increase in Adjusted EBITDA.

Importantly, Peru reached our target Adjusted EBITDA of 20%. As our continued success in Peru makes clear, we are capable of generating substantial returns as our capacity utilization rises. This strengthens our conviction in Mexico, where we are committed to deploying the same integrated business model. Accordingly, we continue to invest in bringing our operations in Monterrey up to AunaWay standards and in hiring top talent, both essential to expanding our high-complexity services and ramping up capacity utilization in Monterrey's fast-growing market. Our recent performance at our OCA network in Monterrey is encouraging, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing 34% versus Q423 in local currency. We are also investing in the planned launch of OncoMexico later this year, with the intention of fully leveraging the nationwide insurance license and extensive distribution network that we gained through the acquisition of Dentegra last year.

As we continue to build our capabilities in Mexico, we expect returns to strengthen in the latter half of the year, giving us the ability to improve our financial position by reducing absolute debt levels and our leverage ratio.

To expand on our outlook for the remainder of 2024, we expect Adjusted EBITDA to increase 20% or more versus 2023. We remain confident in our ability to disrupt, modernize and integrate healthcare in Spanish Speaking Latin America, delivering strong value creation for Auna's stakeholders. Of course, that would not be possible without the many doctors, nurses, technicians, managers and other colleagues dedicated to our mission of transforming healthcare in the region."

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

(Figures in millions of Soles and millions of US Dollars, unless expressed otherwise)

*Revenues include intercompany revenues 1Q'24 (USD) ? 1Q'24 vs Key Financial Metrics 1Q'24 4Q'23 1Q'23 4Q'23 1Q'23 Healthcare Services Mexico 83 308 284 271 9 14 Healthcare Services Colombia 94 349 335 252 4 38 Healthcare Services Peru Oncosalud 113 419 402 371 4 13 Healthcare Services Peru 65 241 225 212 7 14 Oncosalud 68 253 244 221 4 15 Holding and Eliminations (20 (76 (67 (62 13 22 Total Revenue 289 1,076 1,021 894 5 20 Cost of sales and services (178 (662 (645 (566 3 17 Gross Profit 111 414 376 328 10 26 Gross Margin 38.5 36.8 36.7 1.6 p.p. 1.8 p.p. SG&A (66 (244 (235 (190 4 29 Operating Profit 49 182 130 145 40 26 Operating Margin 16.9 12.7 16.2 4.2 p.p. 0.7 p.p. Net Finance costs (45 (168 (302 (122 -44 38 Net Income (Loss) (2 (8 (219 0 Healthcare Services Mexico 28 104 82 113 26 -8 Healthcare Services Colombia 13 50 58 36 -14 40 HC Serv. Peru Oncosalud 24 85 72 61 19 40 Healthcare Services Peru 10 37 17 22 113 70 Oncosalud 13 48 55 39 -12 24 Holding Eliminations 1 2 1 2 Adjusted EBITDA 65 241 213 211 13 14 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22.4 20.9 23.6 1.5 p.p. -1.2 p.p. Leverage Ratio 4.29x 4.46x 4.80x -0.17x -0.52x Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 6 22 (6 1 Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (0.28 (4.81 (0.09 Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share 0.36 (0.08 (0.08 Key Operating Metrics Healthcare Services Total bed capacity 2,199 2,199 2,192 0 0 Occupancy (total capacity) 65 64 63 1.3 p.p. 2.5 p.p. Average revenue per patient 787 2,928 3,317 2,374 -12 23 Healthcare Plans Plan memberships 1,237 1,271 1,171 -3 6 Average monthly revenue per plan member 16.0 59.3 58.3 57.6 2 3 MLR 55.1 53.8 53.3 1.3 p.p. 1.8 p.p. Oncological Plans 51.5 50.6 52.1 0.9 p.p. -0.6 p.p.

2024 Financial Guidance

Guidance: For full-year 2024, the Company expects consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to increase at least 20% YoY on an FX-neutral basis.

Assumptions: Auna's guidance is based on management's current performance outlook and expected macroeconomic and regulatory conditions in the three countries where the Company operates. Any changes in these conditions could have an impact on the guidance provided.

Disclaimer: The 2024 financial guidance reflects management's current assumptions regarding numerous evolving factors that are difficult to accurately predict, including those discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Form F-1 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Reconciliations of forward-looking non-IFRS measures, specifically the 2024 EBITDA guidance, to the relevant forward-looking IFRS measures are not being provided, as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such guidance and reconciliations. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort. The 2024 financial guidance constitutes forward-looking statements. For more information, see the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in this release.

