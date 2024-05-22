Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.: Xtant Medical to Participate in 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 29

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Neils, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 29 in Minneapolis.

The conference is a multi-industry event featuring more than 130 public companies. The format includes one-on-one and small group meetings. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact Brett Maas at xtnt@haydenir.com or your Craig Hallum representative.

In conjunction with hosting one-on-one and small group meetings with investors, the Company's investor presentation is accessible by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investor.xtantmedical.com/.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical's mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (https://xtantmedical.com/) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

