MLG Capital Announces Expansion to Denver

National private equity real estate investment firm adds fourth location with plans to further expand acquisition and fundraising reach in the Mountain West region

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / MLG Capital today announced that it has expanded its nationwide footprint with the addition of a new Denver office located in the Denver Tech Center (8490 E Crescent Pkwy, Greenwood Village, CO, Suite 120), one of the metro area's primary employment hubs. This addition adds to MLG Capital's offices in Brookfield, WI; Dallas, TX and Sarasota, FL.

The firm is looking to expand its footprint in the Mountain West region and recently acquired Lowry North, a 192-unit multifamily property in Denver. This acquisition adds to MLG Capital's existing Colorado portfolio which also includes a 112-unit multifamily property in Durango. The firm sees strong potential for additional acquisitions in Denver and the broader Front Range.

"As MLG Capital continues to grow strategically, we believe there is an exciting opportunity in the Mountain West to take advantage of significant demand drivers in multiple markets across the region," said Tom Pugh, Assistant Vice President at MLG Capital and new Denver office lead. "We're excited to introduce and expand our strong, 37-year reputation as a respected acquisition partner and proven investment manager in the Denver metro area and beyond."

MLG Capital offers accredited investors the opportunity to participate in its series of private real estate funds, which target tax-efficient returns through real estate investments. MLG Private Fund VI is currently open for investment with a targeted equity size of $400M and is set to close to new investors later in 2024.

Additionally, the MLG Legacy Fund is a tax-deferred vehicle designed for owners of appreciated real estate to contribute their property to the fund in exchange for units in the fund. To date, the Legacy Fund currently consists of approximately $1.2B of Total Property Value** across 19 states.

MLG Capital's existing and historical investment holdings have a Market Value* of approximately $7 billion. MLG Capital has been recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. by Inc. 5000, as a Multifamily Influencer by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum and as a Best Place to Work by Milwaukee Business Journal. Individual company leaders have also received honors, including Woman of Influence by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum, Rising Star by Multi-Housing News and other recognitions.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, high net worth and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

