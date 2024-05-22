El Segundo, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODI) ("BODi" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and fitness company, today announced that Marc Suidan, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at WTR's inaugural Consumer Products Virtual Investor Conference. Mr. Suidan will give a virtual Company presentation on June 5, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Event:

WTR's Consumer Products Virtual Investor Conference

June 5 and June 6, 2024 Presentation: June 5, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: https://bit.ly/3KnsHUp

The conference will showcase two days of fireside chats and presentations by branded consumer products companies and will be hosted by Doug Lane, WTR's Head of Consumer Products.

The conference is completely complimentary to investors. Please register at https://bit.ly/3KnsHUp.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Originally known as Beachbody, BODi has been innovating structured step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for 25 years such as P90X, Insanity, and 21-Day Fix, plus the first premium superfood nutrition supplement, Shakeology. Since its inception in 1999, BODi has helped over 30 million customers pursue extraordinary life-changing results. The BODi community represents millions of people helping each other stay accountable to goals of healthy weight loss, improved strength and energy, and resilient mental and physical well-being. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

For further information:

IR@BODi.com

Water Tower Research

Tim Regan

Chief Revenue Officer

(646) 300-1228

conferences@watertowerresearch.com

