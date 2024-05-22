With approximately 25 years of Investment Banking experience, Mr. King brings to Barclays deep client relationships and industry knowledge that will further strengthen the firm's M&A platform and Technology Investment Banking franchise

Barclays today announces the appointment of David King as Global Head of Technology M&A. Mr. King will be based in San Francisco, will report to Ihsan Essaid, Global Head of M&A, and will work in close partnership with Kristin Roth DeClark, Global Head of Technology Investment Banking.

Mr. King has approximately 25 years of investment banking experience advising management teams and boards on M&A transactions in the Technology sector. He joins Barclays from Bank of America where he was Global Co-Head of TMT M&A. He joined Bank of America, then Merrill Lynch, in 2000 to focus on Technology M&A. Prior to rejoining Bank of America in 2020, Mr. King spent three years at Deutsche Bank, where he helped grow their Technology M&A franchise in his role as Co-Head of Technology M&A.

Over the course of his career Mr. King has advised on over $300bn in transactions for Technology companies across the Software, Hardware, Semiconductor and Internet sectors, having worked with clients on well over a hundred acquisitions, sales and divestitures. He recently advised Intel on the sale of a minority stake in their IMS Nanofabrication business to Bain and TSMC and the sale of their NAND memory business to SK Hynix. He also recently advised Amazon on the acquisition of MGM, Alphabet on the investment in Bharti Airtel, Lumentum on the acquisitions of Cloud Light and Oclaro, and Cisco on the acquisition of ThousandEyes. Mr. King has further advised on successful transactions for Salesforce, Broadcom, Seagate, HPE, eBay, Dell, AMD and Western Digital, amongst others.

"Technology is of critical importance to our M&A franchise and is an area where we are laser focused on succeeding and delivering for our clients," said Ihsan Essaid. "David's long-term connectivity with the Tech community, combined with his extensive transaction execution experience and proven leadership qualities, make him a tremendous addition to our team."

"David's amazing reputation in the Technology industry and his deep M&A expertise will help us further accelerate the strong momentum in our business," added Kristin Roth DeClark. "This appointment demonstrates our continued investment in Technology Investment Banking, and our ability to attract the leading talent in the market to best serve our clients."

Barclays has played key roles in a number of notable recent Technology transactions, including serving as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Nuvei Corporation in its take private by Advent International in a deal valued at $6.0bn. Barclays also served as Financial Advisor to IBM in its acquisition of HashiCorp for $7.7bn, as Active Joint Bookrunner on Rubrik Inc.'s $752m IPO, and as Lead Left Bookrunner on OpenText Corporation's $2.2bn Term Loan B repricing.

