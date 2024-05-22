DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market to Register Stunning Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS, CELLECTIS, WUGEN, SERVIER, ALLOGENE, PRECISION BIOSCIENCES

The CAR T-cell therapy market for acute lymphoblastic leukemia is poised for substantial growth, driven by the anticipated launch of therapies such as OBECABTAGENE AUTOLEUCEL (OBE-CEL), UCART22, WU-CART-007, UCART19, PBCAR0191, AUTO1/22, and others, its promising efficacy in treating refractory and relapsed cases. With ongoing research, expanding clinical trials, and increasing approvals, the market is set to witness a surge in adoption, offering renewed hope for patients battling this aggressive form of leukemia.

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, CAR T-Cell therapy for ALL emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for CAR T-Cell therapy for ALL reached USD 75 million in 2021 across the 7MM.

in 2021 across the 7MM. In the 7MM, the US accounted for the largest market size in 2021, with approximately USD 55 million.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the total incident cases of ALL in the US comprised ~6,200 in 2021.

in 2021. Leading CAR T-Cell therapy for ALL companies such as AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS, CELLECTIS, WUGEN, SERVIER, ALLOGENE, PRECISION BIOSCIENCES , and others are developing novel CAR T-Cell therapies for NHL drugs that can be available in the CAR T-Cell therapy for ALL market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel CAR T-Cell therapies for NHL drugs that can be available in the CAR T-Cell therapy for ALL market in the coming years. Promising CAR T-Cell therapies for NHL in the pipeline include OBECABTAGENE AUTOLEUCEL (OBE-CEL), UCART22, WU-CART-007, UCART19, PBCAR0191, AUTO1/22 , and others.

and others. CAR-T cells provide a long-term benefit with a one-time treatment, avoiding the toxicity of salvage chemotherapy and autologous transplant for patients with high-risk illnesses. The approvals have altered the standard of care for high-risk patients who are either primary refractory or have early recurrence following front-line therapy.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major CAR T-Cell therapy for ALL market share @ CAR T-Cell therapy for ALL Market Report

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Overview

Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), alternatively known as acute lymphoblastic leukemia, is a form of cancer impacting the blood and bone marrow. It originates from immature white blood cells, or lymphocytes, found in the bone marrow. This condition is characterized by an excess production of these immature cells, referred to as lymphoblasts or leukemic blasts. Consequently, the bone marrow fails to produce sufficient red blood cells, normal white blood cells, and platelets, leading to increased vulnerability to anemia, recurrent infections, and easy bruising and bleeding. The leukemic blasts can escape from the bone marrow into the bloodstream and accumulate in various organs such as the lymph nodes, spleen, liver, and central nervous system (including the brain and spinal cord). Diagnostic methods for ALL typically involve blood tests, bone marrow examinations, imaging procedures, and analysis of spinal fluid.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Epidemiology Segmentation

Among the gender-specific cases, males accounted for nearly 3,500 cases, while females accounted for 2,700 in the US in 2021. Among the type-specific cases of ALL, the incident cases of B-ALL accounted for nearly 85%, while that of T-ALL accounted for nearly 15% in the US.

The CAR T-Cell therapy for ALL market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into: total incident cases of ALL, gender-specific cases of ALL, age-specific cases of ALL, subtype-specific cases of ALL, genetic-mutation specific cases of ALL, and total treated cases of ALL

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Treatment Market

For years, conventional chemotherapy containing cytotoxic agents has served as the primary treatment approach for adults with ALL. However, this method poses significant risks including potentially fatal complications such as infection, bleeding, thrombosis, neuropathy, osteonecrosis, and the development of secondary cancers like AML and MDS.

The landscape shifted dramatically with the introduction of CAR-T cell therapy over a decade ago, initially successful in treating pediatric ALL. Since then, there has been an explosion of research into new CAR-T constructs and targets, as well as a deeper understanding of CAR T-cell persistence and novel mechanisms of antigen escape.

This evolution saw the approval of KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel, or tisa-cel, by Novartis) for pediatric and young adult patients who had undergone at least two prior lines of therapy, followed by TECARTUS (brexucabtagene autoleucel, or brexu-cel, by Kite) for adults experiencing their first relapse. CAR-T cell therapy is poised to catalyze the next significant advancement in leukemia immunotherapy.

TECARTUS, an immunotherapy, is developed to target CD19-presenting cancer and normal B cells, altering one's T cells genetically for the task. Studies have unveiled that once these modified T cells engage with CD19-presenting cells, specific domains like CD28 and CD3-zeta kickstart signaling processes, activating the T cells, prompting their multiplication, empowering them with effective capabilities, and inducing the release of inflammatory agents. This orchestrated series of actions culminate in the elimination of CD19-expressing cells. In October 2021, the FDA sanctioned TECARTUS for adults with refractory or relapsed B-ALL. Similarly, the European Commission approved it in September 2022.

KYMRIAH is an immunotherapy method that directs T cells toward CD19-expressing cells, both cancerous and healthy, through genetic modification. This involves modifying a patient's T cells with a gene that encodes a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR), which can identify and remove CD19-expressing cells. The CAR contains a fragment of a mouse antibody that targets CD19 and is connected to signaling parts inside the cell. When the CAR binds to CD19 on cells, it triggers a series of actions that lead to the expansion, activation, elimination of target cells, and persistence of the modified T cells. KYMRIAH gained approval from the US FDA in August 2017 for treating patients up to 25 years old with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (R/R B-ALL). Subsequent approvals were obtained from the European Commission in August 2018 and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan in March 2019.

To know more about CAR T-Cell therapy for ALL treatment guidelines, visit @ CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Management

Emerging CAR T-Cell Therapies for NHL and Key Companies

OBECABTAGENE AUTOLEUCEL (OBE-CEL): AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS

UCART22: CELLECTIS

WU-CART-007: WUGEN

UCART19: CELLECTIS/SERVIER/ALLOGENE

PBCAR0191: PRECISION BIOSCIENCES

AUTO1/22: AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS

Learn more about the FDA-approved CAR T-Cell therapy for ALL @ Drugs for CAR T-Cell therapy for ALL Treatment

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Dynamics

CAR T-cell therapy has revolutionized the treatment landscape for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, introducing a paradigm shift in cancer therapy. The market dynamics for CAR T-cell therapy in ALL are marked by a delicate balance of innovation, accessibility, and affordability. Despite its remarkable efficacy, challenges persist, primarily concerning its high cost and logistical complexities, which impact market penetration and patient access.

The dynamic interplay between pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and regulatory bodies shapes the trajectory of the CAR T-cell therapy market for ALL. Pharmaceutical companies are engaged in fierce competition to develop novel therapies with enhanced efficacy and safety profiles while navigating regulatory pathways for approvals. Simultaneously, healthcare providers are tasked with optimizing treatment protocols, managing adverse events, and ensuring equitable access to this cutting-edge therapy for eligible patients.

The evolving landscape of reimbursement policies and healthcare infrastructures further influences market dynamics. Efforts to secure reimbursement and streamline distribution channels are pivotal for enhancing the adoption of CAR T-cell therapy in ALL. As stakeholders collaborate to address these challenges, the market for CAR T-cell therapy continues to evolve, driven by a shared commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing the standard of care for ALL.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Size in 2021 USD 75 Million Key CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Companies AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS, CELLECTIS, WUGEN, SERVIER, ALLOGENE, PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, and others Key CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Pipeline OBECABTAGENE AUTOLEUCEL (OBE-CEL), UCART22, WU-CART-007, UCART19, PBCAR0191, AUTO1/22, and others

Scope of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia current marketed and emerging therapies

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia current marketed and emerging therapies CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about CAR T-Cell therapy for ALL drugs in development @ CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 KEY INSIGHTS 2 REPORT INTRODUCTION 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF CAR-T IN ALL 4 KEY EVENTS 5 EPIDEMIOLOGY AND MARKET METHODOLOGY 6 CAR-T IN ALL MARKET OVERVIEW AT A GLANCE 7 DISEASE BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW 8 CURRENT TREATMENT PRACTICES: ALL 9 EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PATIENT POPULATION OF 7MM 10 PATIENT JOURNEY 11 MARKETED DRUGS 12 EMERGING DRUGS 13 CAR-T IN ALL: THE 7MM ANALYSIS 14 UNMET NEEDS 15 SWOT ANALYSIS 16 KOL VIEWS 17 MARKET ACCESS AND REIMBURSEMENT 18 APPENDIX 19 DELVEINSIGHT CAPABILITIES 20 DISCLAIMER 21 ABOUT DELVEINSIGHT

Related Reports

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Pipeline

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Pipeline Insight - 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key CAR T-Cell therapy for ALL companies, including Autolus, PersonGen Biotherapeutics, Pepromene Bio, Inc., Actinium Pharmaceuticals, among others.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key CAR T-cell therapy companies, including CytoAgents, Genentech, Incyte Corporation, Caribou Biosciences, Chimeric Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Kyverna Therapeutics, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Synthekine, Janssen Research & Development, SecuraBio, ImmPACT Bio, A2 Biotherapeutics, Gracell Biopharmaceuticals, Wugen, Sana Biotechnology, Oncternal Therapeutics, Vor Biopharma, CARsgen Therapeutics, Autolus Limited, Arcellx, Kite, Novartis, Lyell Immunopharma, ImmPACT Bio, Tmunity Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Precigen, AffyImmune Therapeutics, 2seventy bio, Takeda, Cartesian Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Legend Biotech, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Beam Therapeutics, among others.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Competitive Landscape

CAR T-cell Therapy Competitive Landscape - 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline and current landscape, pipeline and marketed drug profiles, and the key CAR T-cell therapy companies, including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, JW Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Juventas Cell Therapy, Novartis, Poseida Therapeutics,Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology, Sinobioway Cell Therapy, Tessa Therapeutics, Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Autolus Limited, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science and Technology, Carsgen Therapeutics, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Chongqing Precision Biotech, Eureka Therapeutics, Formula Pharmaceuticals, Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology, Hebei Senlang Biotechnology, Mustang Bio, MolMed, Aurora BioPharma, Atara Biotherapeutics, Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Kecellitics Biotech Company, Yake Biotechnology, Minerva Biotechnologies, Allogene Therapeutics, PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou), Precision BioSciences, Pregene (ShenZhen) Biotechnology Company, Shanghai GeneChem, Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology, Shenzhen BinDeBio, among others.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key acute lymphocytic leukemia companies, including Novartis AG, Gracell Biotechnologies, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hebei Senlang Biotechnology, PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co Ltd., among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/car-t-cell-therapy-for-acute-lymphoblastic-leukemia-market-to-register-stunning-growth-by-2032-predicts-delveinsight--key-companies---autolus-therapeutics-cellectis-wugen-servier-allogene-precision-biosciences-302152400.html