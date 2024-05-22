Anzeige
22.05.2024 | 23:38
SCS Global Services: SCS Consulting Complimentary Webinar: Climate Financial Risk: The Steps To Take Before Regulated Reporting Begins

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / SCS Global Services

Organizations are being requested to identify, evaluate, manage and disclose climate-related risks at increasing frequency, including within the new SEC Climate Rule. In this webinar, we will discuss how to get started with identification and evaluation of climate risk and the management steps that underpin new regulatory disclosures.

We will specifically discuss:

  • What are the types of climate risk that you need to consider to meet regulations
  • How to start the climate risks identification and evaluation process for your company
  • New regulatory requirements for disclosing material climate risk (SEC Rule, CA SB261, EU CSRD)

Join SCS Consulting's Managing Director, Bonnie Holman, Senior Technical Project Manager, Eric Olson and Project Manager James Jurcak on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET (UTC -8) for a 60-minute-deep dive into how to get started with climate financial risk management.

Register Here for the Webinar

Media Contact:
Tom Ehart
Sr. Director, Corporate Marketing
tehart@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

