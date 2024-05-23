Daily nonstop seasonal service from New York to Edinburgh introduces the airline's award-winning Mint® and Core product offerings to its fifth transatlantic market

To celebrate launch, limited roundtrip fares starting at £399 and $499 in Core and £1999 and $2999 in Mint Available

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) announced it has expanded its transatlantic offerings with new, nonstop flights to Edinburgh taking off from New York today. Daily summer-seasonal service from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Edinburgh Airport (EDI) will operate through September 30, 2024, bringing JetBlue's signature low-fares and great service to the United Kingdom's second most popular tourism destination. This new service, only the second direct offering from New York's JFK to Edinburgh, provides much needed competition for customers traveling in and out of New York.

"JetBlue has redefined transatlantic travel by introducing low fares and great service in markets dominated by high fare legacy carriers," said Marty St. George, president, JetBlue. "We look forward to connecting Scotland and the Northeast this summer with our award-winning Mint and core service that will bring this signature JetBlue experience to Edinburgh."

"Our relationship with the US is a special one. We welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to Scotland and the wider UK from North America every year and it's also our top export market. This new direct JetBlue route from Edinburgh to New York City will really help strengthen links between our two great countries," said John Lamont, UK Government Minister for Scotland. "Just last month, I walked down Sixth Avenue with other representatives from the UK Government as part of the annual Tartan Day celebrations in Manhattan, promoting our most important exports whisky, energy and financial services, and our rich culture. This flight route will make it easier for visitors from the U.S. to come and see for themselves what a uniquely attractive destination we have here, while also easing travel for Scottish visitors wanting to explore the Big Apple and beyond."

"I'm delighted to see JetBlue's new Edinburgh to New York JFK flight take off, as it will help enhance Scotland's direct connectivity to the US and strengthen important links for business connectivity, exports, and inbound tourism," said Jim Fairlie, Connectivity Minister. "This is the first time JetBlue has served Scotland and it demonstrates the confidence they have in the Scottish market. It also strengthens Edinburgh Airport's case for establishing a U.S. pre-clearance border facility to help make travel more seamless and provide added benefits for Scottish businesses and visitors. I wish Edinburgh Airport and JetBlue every success with the new service, and I am sure it will be welcomed by travelers in both Scotland and the US."

"We are excited to welcome JetBlue to Scotland with the launch of this new direct service. North America is our most valuable international visitor market, and we are seeing record levels of demand here, welcoming almost one million visitors last year, surpassing not only pre-pandemic levels but also other parts of the UK," said Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland. "We know these visitors are drawn to Scotland for a variety of reasons from our dramatic landscapes to our rich history and culture and warm people, with Edinburgh, Scotland's capital offering a well-connected gateway for exploring the rest of the country. These visitors who often stay longer and spend more, are hugely important to Scotland's tourism industry and wider economy supporting businesses, jobs and communities and why making it as easy as possible for people to visit here with direct access is key. Following a difficult few years for the travel and tourism industry, we are delighted to be working with new partner JetBlue to promote this new direct service and encourage more US visitors to choose Scotland for their next vacation."

"We are excited to see another new airline and tailfin as JetBlue adds Edinburgh Airport to its fast-growing European network. Transatlantic travel from Edinburgh has been a real success story and adding more capacity to New York opens up another route for passengers to travel to and from Scotland and the USA, bringing our two countries even closer together," said Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport. "It's always great to see a new airline make its home in Edinburgh and we are really looking forward to welcoming JetBlue's passengers and our new colleagues to Scotland's capital."

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Edinburgh (EDI)

Daily seasonal service starting May 22 (Eastbound) May 23 (Westbound)

(through September 30, 2024)

*all times local JFK-EDI Flight #73 EDI-JFK Flight #72 9:12 p.m. 9:30 a.m. (+1) 12:30 p.m. 3:06 p.m.

Flights to Edinburgh will operate daily on JetBlue's Airbus A321neo with Mint aircraft with 16 redesigned Mint Suite® seats, 144 core seats and Airbus' Enhanced Cabin with XL Bins. The A321neo with Mint features an average 20 percent increase in fuel efficiency and up to 500 nautical miles in additional range.

The JetBlue Experience

JetBlue, currently the sixth largest airline in the U.S., is known for its unique, customer-focused model that offers great service at an attractive fare. With this new destination, JetBlue is once again disrupting transatlantic service with an elevated experience specially designed for its Airbus A321neo with Mint aircraft. The airline's Mint premium experience offers customers fully lie-flat private suites and a custom-designed seat cushion developed by innovative mattress company Tuft Needle. In addition to countless intuitive design touches, every customer will feel at home in the air with the stylish and reusable Mint amenity kits designed by Caraa, containing popular wellness products from New York-based brands Dr. Dennis Gross and Plus Ultra, and sleep amenities by Tuft Needle. Mint customers enjoy delicious, restaurant-style small plates curated by Delicious Hospitality Group's (DHG) popular New York City restaurants Legacy Records, Charlie Bird and Pasquale Jones. Their inventive culinary style and hospitality expertise brings the best inflight dining experience to Mint tray tables.

JetBlue's industry-leading core experience offers a new level of service to customers who want an elevated inflight experience at an attractive fare with the most legroom in coach1 as well as innovative, fresh meals by NYC-based culinary partner DIG and a free selection of brand-name snacks, soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor.

With the recently launched platform, Blueprint by JetBlue, customers in both core and Mint enjoy a personalized inflight experience through AVANT seatback touchscreens, featuring new ways to watch, save and discover a robust selection of inflight entertainment, including exclusive content from JetBlue's streaming partner, Peacock. All customers also stay connected throughout the flight with fast, free and unlimited high-speed Fly-Fi2 for a multi-screen experience-just like they enjoy at home.

Book better with JetBlue

To celebrate the launch of new service to Edinburgh, seats are on sale today with low fares for U.S.-originating travelers starting at $499 roundtrip for the airline's award-winning core experience and starting at $2,999 for JetBlue's premium Mint experience. Scotland-originating travelers can enjoy special introductory roundtrip fares starting at £399 for core and 1,999 for Mint available on jetblue.com3

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our lowest fares and enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue's fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue's customer service channels; and more.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

1) Based on baseline seat pitch of transatlantic aircraft

2) Fly-Fi® is available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us

3) New York (JFK) to Edinburgh (EDI) requires roundtrip purchase 3-night minimum stay. Book by 5/24. Travel 5/28/2024 7/31/2024. 3-day advance purchase required. Terms apply.

