







KAWASAKI, Japan, May 23, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today published the "Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2024", outlining its vision of the future for business and society. It provides concrete actions for businesses to transform into a "regenerative enterprise," a new form of organization that continues to deliver greater value to the environment, economies and people's well-being by using AI and other cutting-edge technologies.Fujitsu's vision for 2030 is to become "a technology company that realizes net positive (1) through digital services." To realize this vision, Fujitsu is committed to sustainability transformation (SX) that will transform its business to make a better impact on the environment, economies and people's well-being.AI evolution and sustainability: society at a tipping pointThe rapid technological evolution has had a significant impact on the development of the society around us, and the advancement of AI technology is hugely changing business and society. On the other hand, sustainability is becoming an increasingly important challenge, and 2023 saw the highest average temperature on record in many parts of the world. This phenomenon, also called global boiling, threatens our lives and economic activities. We are at a tipping point, where the AI evolution and sustainability intersect. "Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2024" presents a vision for organizations beyond this critical point, the transformation that technology can help achieve, and collective actions for making the world more sustainable.FT&SV 2024 Outline(1). Regenerative enterprise:A vision of what an organization should become beyond the tipping pointThe business environment globally is becoming increasingly uncertain. Issues including inflation, geopolitical tensions, climate change, and economic inequality are having a tremendous impact on management. At the same time, how we deal with the rapid evolution of AI will reinvent the future of business.In its "Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2024," Fujitsu positions the "regenerative enterprise" as a new type of organization that utilizes AI and other technologies to create net positive value. By harnessing the power of rapidly evolving technologies, organizations can not only streamline their businesses, but also accelerate sustainability transformation, helping to regenerate the environment and people's well-being while creating new economic models.2. Technology vision:Four main characteristics of a regenerative enterpriseFujitsu believes that regenerative enterprises will fully leverage digital technologies across all fields and domains with below four characteristics and create net positive value.(1) Who creates value? People and AI, as a trusted assistant, will become central to value creation. Focus will shift from people creating value based on people's knowledge and experience to people and AI collaborating and creating value.(2) What value to create? The evolution of AI and computing will enable AI data analysis in various industries, and help organizations to respond to complex environmental and social issues, thereby creating net positive value.(3) How to create value? Data visualization and AI decision support will empower people in the field to autonomously make quick decisions and take action, and respond flexibly and quickly to changes in the business environment.(4) Where to create value? Security and network technologies will help organizations to respond to complex cross-industry issues by connecting various stakeholders, including partner companies, government agencies, and research institutions, in a physical and digital converged world.To realize this technology vision, Fujitsu focuses its R&D on five key technology areas (Computing, Network, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies). In particular, to create net positive value, Fujitsu is promoting R&D of technologies that people can use safely through trusted generative AI, AI ethics, and security technologies that integrate physical and digital worlds, while reducing environmental impact through low-power CPUs and other technologies.3. Transformation in action: Leveraging technology to transform organizations and address sustainability challengesEach business' transformation to become a regenerative enterprise, applying technology to all areas of organizational activities, represents a long-term commitment. Fujitsu will collaborate with customers to transform their businesses by addressing environmental and social issues including climate change, the declining workforce, and longer, healthier living.With the focus on Fujitsu Uvance, which aims to realize a sustainable world, and Uvance Wayfinders, a consulting service that provides concrete images of corporate transformation from the two perspectives of business and technology to address business issues, Fujitsu will continue to work with customers and partners to solve environmental and social issues by leveraging its five key technologies, its own AI service Fujitsu Kozuchi, Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS, a platform that leverages the technologies of partner companies, and its industry know-how and skills.(1) Net positive :A company's positive impact on society is greater than its negative impact on society.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiries (https://bit.ly/3rrQ4mB)Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.