A Finnish materials technology startup, Fiberwood Ltd, has raised 7.7 million euros in growth funding from existing investors Metsä Spring and Stephen Industries, together with public financiers. The company is preparing to enter a commercial phase with the aim of international growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240522371838/en/

Fiberwood's insulation and packaging material innovation lies in foam technology and raw material base. Photo: Fiberwood

Fiberwood, established in 2019, is committed to advancing sustainable and ecological construction and packaging. The company has developed a technology and production process to produce circular, fossil-free insulation and packaging materials from forestry side streams and other natural fibres.

"Our products offer eco-friendly, recyclable and resource-efficient alternatives to traditional mineral wool-based insulation and cellular plastic-based packaging cushioning. Additionally, we enable the use of sustainable products in entirely new applications," says Fiberwood's CEO, Tage Johansson

Fiberwood is preparing to enter a commercial phase with the aim of international growth

In the spring of 2023, Fiberwood received 3 million euros in funding for development work. With the additional funding now secured, the company will begin constructing a test line to finalise its product concept, ensure industrial scalability and accelerate R&D activities. The test line will enable the manufacture of fully market-compatible products for customers' commercial projects.

Fiberwood has several product development projects underway with strategic customers and is close to finalising its initial series of commercial agreements.

"The funding round strengthens Fiberwood's position as a pioneer in materials technology. We're setting the foundation for a future production line, minimising risks from the outset. Our investment in process technology distinguishes us, enhances our competitive position, and contributes to the development of the Finnish forestry and materials technology know-how," says Johansson.

Fossil-Free Insulation and Packaging The Clear Choice for a Greener and Cleaner Planet

Fiberwood is a materials technology startup that develops fossil-free insulation and packaging materials from the forestry side streams and other natural fibres. The company unlocks the potential of leftovers by converting them into valuable, recyclable, and carbon-sequestering materials for various applications. Breathable and compostable insulation and packaging materials are ecological alternatives to mineral wool-based insulation and cellular plastic-based packaging cushioning.

Learn more about Fiberwood on their website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240522371838/en/

Contacts:

Tage Johansson, CEO, Fiberwood Oy, +358 40 726 1231, tage.johansson@fiberwood.com



Maarit Saari, Brand and PR, Mailand Communications Oy, +358 50 550 7599, maarit.saari@mailand.fi