ABB Ltd: ABB appoints new Business Area Presidents ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, MAY 23, 2024 ABB appoints new Business Area Presidents ABB today announced the appointment of Giampiero Frisio as the new President of its Electrification Business Area and Brandon Spencer as the new President of its Motion Business Area. Both will take over their new roles and join ABB's Executive Committee on August 1, 2024. ABB CEO Björn Rosengren said: "Both Giampiero and Brandon are proven leaders with strong track records in their current roles driving profitable growth in two of our largest Divisions. I am particularly happy that we are appointing internal candidates - this shows the strength of ABB's pool of senior leaders. I am confident that they will build on the strong performance achieved in Electrification and Motion over the past years." Morten Wierod, CEO designate, added: "I am excited to work with Giampiero and Brandon also in their new roles when I take over as ABB CEO later this year. With them we will continue to have a strong Executive Committee that will drive ABB's financial and sustainability performance." Giampiero Frisio, Division President Smart Power (Electrification Business Area) since 2018, will succeed Morten Wierod who, as announced previously, will become ABB's new CEO as of August 1, 2024. Giampiero joined ABB in 1995 and has held numerous managerial positions in roles ranging from operations to marketing and sales. From January 2011 to November 2018, he was the Managing Director for Protection and Connection Business Unit, Electrification Products. He holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Pavia University in Italy. Giampiero is an Italian citizen. Brandon Spencer, Division President Energy Industries (Process Automation Business Area) since 2020, will succeed Tarak Mehta, who as announced previously, will leave ABB to assume the role of CEO of Timken Group after more than 25 years with ABB. Brandon joined ABB in 2006 and has held a range of leadership roles with a focus on the energy sector. Between 2018 and 2020, he was Global Managing Director for ABB Process Industries. Prior to joining ABB, Brandon held various roles at Siemens Power Generation. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and a Masters' degree in Business Administration from the Crummer School of Business at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. Brandon is a US citizen. As of August 1, 2024, ABB's Executive Committee will consist of: Morten Wierod (Chief Executive Officer), Timo Ihamuotila (Chief Financial Officer), Carolina Granat (Chief Human Resources Officer), Karin Lepasoon (Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer), Giampiero Frisio (President, Electrification), Peter Terwiesch (President, Process Automation), Brandon Spencer (President, Motion) and Sami Atiya (President, Robotics & Discrete Automation). In addition, Mathias Gaertner will join the Executive Committee latest on October 1, 2024 as General Counsel and Company Secretary. ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB's more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com - For more information please contact: Media Relations Investor Relations ABB Ltd Phone: +41 43 317 71 11 Phone: +41 43 317 71 11 Affolternstrasse 44 Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com 8050 Zurich Switzerland

