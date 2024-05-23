Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LEG111 | ISIN: DE000LEG1110 | Ticker-Symbol: LEG
Xetra
22.05.24
17:38 Uhr
86,54 Euro
+1,62
+1,91 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,0285,3009:05
85,0285,3009:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACCROL GROUP
ACCROL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCROL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC0,4460,00 %
CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC2,300-0,86 %
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE86,54+1,91 %
LIPIDOR AB0,006-45,28 %
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED3,360-1,75 %
NETMEDIA GROUP0,021-6,25 %
OCUGEN INC1,584-0,63 %
POLAREAN IMAGING PLC0,0150,00 %
SUPERDRY PLC0,073-14,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.