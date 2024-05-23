Mintos introduces new rental real estate investment product for passive investors

BERLIN, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintos, the multi-asset platform offering a unique mix of alternative and traditional investment options, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest offering: passive rental real estate investing.

This new product offers investors an accessible, affordable, and hassle-free opportunity to enter the real estate market. With a low minimum investment of just €50 and estimated returns ranging from 6 to 8% annually*, Mintos extends access to rental residential real estate investment to a wider audience.

Investing in rental real estate traditionally requires substantial capital, along with significant fees and taxes. The purchasing process can be lengthy and complex, particularly for cross-border investments, and property ownership entails ongoing time investments, such as tenant management and property maintenance.

Investing in rental real estate on Mintos through real estate securities is, on the other hand, simple and convenient. Investors can participate in rental real estate without owning the underlying property directly, eliminating the need to deal with complicated purchasing processes or property maintenance.

Moreover, real estate investments often lack liquidity, tying up capital for extended periods. With Mintos, customers benefit from the flexibility to access their capital at any time through Mintos Secondary Market, ensuring liquidity for their investments.

This passive approach to rental real estate investing offers investors the opportunity to earn returns from the cash flows of real estate, as they can expect a steady stream of income from rent payments and the potential for capital appreciation upon property sale.

"We're excited to introduce passive rental real estate investments to our platform," says Martins Sulte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos. "This new product aligns with our goal of making investing accessible to everyone. It provides investors with a simple way to diversify their portfolios with alternative assets, supporting our commitment to offer passive, long-term investment strategies."

For more information about Mintos' Passive Real Estate Investing, visit www.mintos.com/en/real-estate/invest/ .

* Estimated returns consist of estimated 5% net property payments and estimated 1-3% annual appreciation of the property value. It's important to note that estimated returns are no guarantee of future results.

Media Contact: Email: stephanie.kreeger@mintos.com, Phone: +37125727410

