Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc

Anglian Water Services Limited

("Anglian Water" or "the Company")

Board Succession Announcement: Mark Thurston to be appointed as Anglian Water Chief Executive

The Board of Directors (Board) of Anglian Water is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Thurston as Group Chief Executive Officer Designate. Mark will join the business on 1 July 2024 and will be appointed to the board of both Anglian Water and Anglian Water Group Limited on 5 August at which point he will succeed Peter Simpson as Group Chief Executive Officer.

Mark is a highly experienced leader who, over more than 30 years, has held leadership roles for major infrastructure projects including the Olympics, Crossrail and most recently, High Speed Two (HS2), as well as playing a key role in the growth of engineering business CH2M. He was the longest serving CEO of HS2, the biggest infrastructure project in Europe. During his tenure he oversaw the development of an organisation and joint venture partnership model with the largest supply chain of any infrastructure project in the UK. With deep experience in both public and private sectors, Mark has a strong track record on projects requiring complex stakeholder engagement including high-profile regulatory and governmental interface.

Having started his career as a technician apprentice on the London Underground, Mark became a chartered engineer, honorary fellow of the Association for Project Management, and fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

As announced in October 2023, Peter Simpson will retire from the Board in August 2024, and will remain with the business as a Strategic Advisor to support a smooth leadership transition before taking retirement.

Ros Rivaz, Chair of Anglian Water Group, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I am delighted that Mark Thurston will be joining Anglian Water as CEO. He has substantial experience across major infrastructure with a focus on health and safety, and is expertly placed to lead Anglian Water as we deliver our biggest ever business plan. His diverse experience in the challenges of providing infrastructure while protecting and enhancing the natural environment fits squarely with Anglian Water's long-term ambitions. Mark's stand-out track record in leadership and his major projects expertise will be a huge asset for Anglian Water, creating value for all our stakeholders, through this crucial next phase.

"It has been a tremendous honour working with Peter, who has worked with our long-term shareholders to deliver more than £5 billion of investment in his 10 years as CEO. Most recently, together with the Board, Peter has worked to refresh his leadership team with top talent to facilitate his succession."

Mark Thurston commented: "It is a privilege to join Anglian Water at this crucial point when the business will be delivering some of the biggest infrastructure enhancements in the UK water industry. As well as providing vital services for millions of customers, Anglian Water has an outstanding culture, strong values and a clear purpose, which I am really excited to be part of. My focus will be on making sure the business is set up for success for the long term and I look forward to engaging with customers, colleagues, regional stakeholders, government, regulators and our shareholders to deliver on our objectives."

No other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to Mark Thurston's appointment as the Group's Chief Executive Officer.

Remuneration details will be included in Annual Integrated Report.

