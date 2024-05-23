Argo Blockchain PLC Announces 1st Quarter Results

Q1 2024 Results (Unaudited)

Argo Blockchain plc (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to announce its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2024. All $ amounts are in United States Dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.

Q1 2024 Financial Results

? The Company ended the quarter with cash of $12.4 million and held 11 Bitcoin ("BTC") or Bitcoin Equivalent

? Reduced debt by $12.4 million during the quarter, a 19% reduction of the December 31, 2023 balance

? Revenue of $16.8 million, an increase of 4% compared to Q4 2023

? Total BTC mined in the quarter was 319, or 3.5 BTC per day

? Mining margin percentage for the quarter was 38% an increase on the 34% mining margin percentage achieved in Q4 2023

? Gain on sale of Mirabel facility of $3.0 million, net of tax

? Net loss of $3.2 million

? Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million

Management Commentary

Thomas Chippas, Chief Executive Officer of Argo, said: "The Argo team's continued focus on financial discipline and operational excellence can be seen in this quarter's results. Q1 was strong in terms of revenue and earnings, both of which increased compared to Q4 2023. We exited the Bitcoin halving with cash of over $12 million, Q1 debt reduction of over $12 million and streamlined Quebec operations resulting from the sale of Mirabel. We are enthusiastic about Argo's future growth and development, and are dedicated to delivering value to our shareholders."

Earnings Conference Call

Inside Information and Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains inside information and includes forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current views, interpretations, beliefs or expectations with respect to the Company's financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements include forward-looking statements both with respect to the Company and the sector and industry in which the Company operates. Statements which include the words "remains confident", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "projects", "anticipates", "will", "targets", "aims", "may", "would", "could", "continue", "estimate", "future", "opportunity", "potential" or, in each case, their negatives, and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that may or may not occur in the future, including the risk that the Company may receive the benefits contemplated by its transactions with Galaxy, the Company may be unable to secure sufficient additional financing to meet its operating needs, and the Company may not generate sufficient working capital to fund its operations for the next twelve months as contemplated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, prospects and performance to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. In addition, even if the Company's actual results, prospects and performance are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results may not be indicative of results in subsequent periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Subject to any obligations under the Prospectus Regulation Rules, the Market Abuse Regulation, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules and except as required by the FCA, the London Stock Exchange, the City Code or applicable law and regulations, the Company undertakes no obligation publicly to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those described in this announcement, please refer to the filings that Company makes from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Non-IFRS Measures

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures not defined by IFRS. We believe Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools. In particular, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin excludes the depreciation of mining equipment and so does not reflect the full cost of our mining operations, and it also excludes the effects of fluctuations in the value of digital currencies and realized losses on the sale of digital assets, which affect our IFRS gross profit. Further, Adjusted EBITDA removes such effects of our capital structure, asset base and tax consequences, but additionally excludes any unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses, stock-based compensation charges and other one-time impairments and costs that are not expected to be repeated in order to provide greater insight into the cash flow being produced from our operating business, without the influence of extraneous events. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin or net income/(loss), as applicable, determined in accordance with IFRS, or other IFRS measures. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, our gross margin or net income/(loss), as applicable, as determined in accordance with IFRS.

GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Figures in '000 except per share Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

$ $

Revenues 16,840 11,264 Direct costs (10,439 ) (6,058 ) Mining margin 6,401 5,206 Depreciation of mining equipment (4,833 ) (6,015 ) Change in fair value of digital currencies 293 (77 ) Gross profit (loss) 1,861 (886 )

Operating costs and expenses (3,152 ) (3,558 ) Restructuring and transaction related fees (561 ) (797 ) Foreign exchange 192 634 Loss on hedging (397 ) - Depreciation/amortisation (232 ) (319 ) Share based compensation (1,911 ) (984 ) Operating profit (loss) (4,200 ) (5,910 )

Gain on sale of subsidiary (Mirabel) 3,397 - Gain on disposal of fixed assets 75 - Finance costs (2,317 ) (3,283 ) Other income 230 1 Profit/(loss) before taxation (2,815 ) (9,192 )

Tax credit / (expense) (340 ) -

Profit/(loss) after taxation (3,155 ) (9,192 )

Other comprehensive income Items which may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Currency translation reserve 728 (401 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 728 (401 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company (2,426 ) (9,593 ) Earnings per share attributable to equity owners Basic loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 )

The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.

GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



As at March 31, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 Figures in '000 $ $

ASSETS Non-current assets Investments at fair value through profit or loss 400 400 Investments accounted for using the equity method - - Intangible fixed assets 1,044 888 Property, plant and equipment 53,771 59,728 Right of use assets - - Total non-current assets 55,215 61,016

Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 12,444 7,443 Trade and other receivables 2,214 3,835 Assets held for sale - 3,261 Digital assets 810 385 Total current assets 15,468 14,924

Total assets 70,683 75,940

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share Capital 763 712 Share Premium 219,522 209,779 Share based payment reserve 12,680 11,844 Currency translation reserve (30,858 ) (30,129 ) RSU/PSU Reserve 1,156 322 Accumulated surplus / (deficit) (195,525 ) (192,370 ) Total equity 7,738 158

Current liabilities Trade and other payables 10,670 11,175 Loans and borrowings 12,680 14,320 Corporation Tax 449 - Liabilities associated with assets held for sale - 2,090 Total current liabilities 23,799 27,585 Non-current liabilities Issued debt - bond 38,346 38,170 Loans 800 10,027 Total liabilities 62,945 75,782

Total equity and liabilities 70,683 75,940

GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Figures in '000 $ $ Cash flows from operating activities Loss before tax (2,815 ) (9,192 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation/Amortisation 5,065 6,334 Foreign exchange (192 ) (634 ) Fair value change in digital assets through profit or loss (293 ) 78 Revenue from digital assets (16,840 ) (11,438 ) Loss on hedging 397 - Finance cost 2,317 3,283 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (75 ) - Proceeds from sale of digital assets 16,423 11,783 Share based compensation 1,911 984 Gain on sale of subsidiary (3,397 ) - Cash flow from operating activities before working capital changes 2,500 1,197

Working capital changes: Increase in trade and other receivables 1,086 (514 ) Decrease in trade and other payables (307 ) (3,359 ) Income taxes paid - (213 ) Net cash used in operating activities 3,279 (2,889 )

Investing activities Interest received 126 - Proceeds from sale of tangible fixed assets 894 - Proceeds from sale of subsidiary and investment 6,119 - Net cash used in investing activities 7,139 -

Financing activities Lease payments - - Loan repayments (12,617 ) (245 ) Interest paid (1.966 ) (2,424 ) Proceeds from shares issued - net of issue costs 9,349 - Net cash generated used in financing activities (5,234 ) (2,669 )

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 5,185 (5,558 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash (184 ) 16 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,443 20,092 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 12,444 14,550



The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net income/(loss), the most directly comparable IFRS measure, for the three months ended 31 March 2024 and three months ended 31 March 2023.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Figures in '000 $ $

Net income/(loss) (3,155 ) (9,192 )

Interest expense 2,317 3,283 Depreciation / amortisation 5,065 6,334 Income tax (credit) / expense 340 - EBITDA 4,567 425 Restructuring and transaction related fees 561 797 Foreign exchange gain (192 ) (634 ) Share based payment charge 1,911 984 Gain on sale of investment (3,397 ) - Loss on hedging 397 - Adjusted EBITDA 3,847 1,572

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

